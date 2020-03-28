Coronavirus: Masks, gloves not needed at supermarkets, only touch what you will buy

If you're heading to the supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown, there's no need to be scared or wear a mask or gloves. Shoppers just need to practice some common sense, experts think.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles spoke with Stuff after she returned from her weekly grocery shop, and explained the only necessary step people needed to take was only touching what they intended to buy.

"If you've picked up that apple you should put it in your trolley, not put it back."

SUPPLIED If you're heading to the supermarket during lockdown, there's no need to be scared or wear a mask or gloves. Shoppers just need to practice some common sense.

Shopping with a list was encouraged, and anyone showing symptoms or who fits into the vulnerable category, shouldn't even be setting foot inside a supermarket.

READ MORE:

* Not enough protective medical gear available despite government assurances - supplier

* Coronavirus: GPs cancel face to face appointments, triage in tents

* Scientist Siouxsie Wiles has dropped everything to tell Kiwis about coronavirus

* Coronavirus: Every Kiwi should have a pandemic plan, expert says

If people are concerned about getting their shopping delivered by friends, family members, neighbours or couriers, Wiles suggested leaving the non-perishable items untouched for a few days. Research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates the virus has a potential lifespan of a few hours up to a few days on surfaces.

Those concerned about purchasing unwrapped fruit and vegetables could give the produce a wash with a bit of dishwashing liquid, followed by a thorough rinse.

Wiles' advice has been the same since before the pandemic was declared - wash your hands. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) wasn't necessary for shoppers, as most people she saw wearing masks and gloves weren't even doing so correctly.

On her recent shop she simply practiced good personal hygiene by sanitising her hands when entering and leaving the supermarket, and washing them when she got home. She thought people were getting frightened of the wrong things.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF A range of measures have been introduced at Foodstuffs and Countdown stores across the country.

"Congregating with friends at the park is way more risky than going to the supermarket."

"[It] does feel like people [are] doing risky things that they don't think are risky and then they're overreacting to some things."

A range of measures had been introduced at Foodstuffs and Countdown stores across the country, including restricting the number of shoppers allowed in at any one time, adding markers on the floor to guide people on social distancing, and staff wearing PPE.

Her local supermarket had even gone as far as cleaning individual trolleys and handing them to shoppers as they entered.

"They're doing an absolutely fantastic job."

Countdown announced on Friday it was prioritising deliveries to vulnerable customers, and Foodstuffs was allowing vulnerable shoppers and essential workers to skip the queue in store.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.