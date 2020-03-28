Coronavirus: Four die on cruise ship stranded in South America with 15 Kiwis on board

Four people have died of suspected coronavirus on board cruise ship MS Zaandam which has been stranded off the coast of South America with 15 Kiwis on board.

Four people have died on board a cruise ship stranded off the coast of South America, in which two passengers were confirmed to have coronavirus.

Are you a passenger on this cruise? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

It is understood there are 15 Kiwis on cruise ship MS Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires in Argentina on March 7 for a 14 day cruise via Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, before arriving in Chile on March 21.

On March 13, Zaandam was redirected to Punta Arenas in Chile where the 1243 passengers were to disembark to catch flights.

However, when it got to the port the passengers weren't allowed to leave the ship due to concerns about the flu-like symptoms the crew and passengers had.

STUFF A Holland America Line spokeswoman confirmed four older passengers had died on board the cruise.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Kiwis stranded on cruise ship with suspected coronavirus cases

* Ports of Auckland reassures public over docked cruise ships

According to the ship's owners, Holland America Line, 138 people - 53 guests and 85 crew members - have reported flu-like symptoms. After "a number" of those patients were tested for Covid-19, two tested positive.

Four older guests have died, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Saturday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time."

On Friday, sister ship Rotterdam rendezvoused with Zaandam and provided extra supplies and staff, including Covid-19 test kits.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Is coronavirus the iceberg that will sink the cruise ship industry?

Plans with "strict protocols" have since been put in place to transfer healthy groups of passengers to Rotterdam, with those over age 70 the priority.

"Any guests who are currently ill, or in isolation as a close contact, and all [586] crew will remain on Zaandam," the spokeswoman said.

Auckland resident Jennifer Margaretha, whose parents are on the ship, said she didn't know if any of the dead, or ill, were New Zealanders.

"I had a brief conversation with my parents this morning, but they don't have much information."

She said the ship's crew are still stuck in limbo and haven't yet negotiated the ship's passage through the Panama Canal.



"They are still trying to work out what to do."

All the ports along the Zaandam's route remain closed to cruise ships.

The company said it intended to head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to arrive on March 30.

The cruise ship has not secured transit through the Panama Canal, and "alternative options" were being developed, however the deaths and positive Covid-19 tests means it might struggle to get through the Panama Canal, let alone make it to Fort Lauderdale in the United States.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said on Friday it had been in contact with the New Zealanders on board the Zaandam and consular officials were working with partner governments and the cruise ship operator to find a solution.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is the largest consular response the New Zealand government has ever undertaken.

"MFAT staff in Wellington and around the world are responding to unprecedented numbers of enquiries from New Zealanders facing global travel disruptions."

Although it was increasingly difficult to return to New Zealand, the Government remained committed to helping New Zealanders overseas, they said.

A spokeswoman for MFAT said New Zealanders on the cruise ship were in touch.

"We have no information to suggest any New Zealander on board is unwell with COVID-19," the spokeswoman said.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.