Coronavirus: New ambulance rules don't allow family members to travel with patients

To limit the number of people in emergency departments, St John is changing its rules.

No longer are family members or support persons able to accompany patients in the back of the ambulance, announced the St John medical director, Dr Tony Smith.

"Ambulance officers across the country have been directed to only transport family members with patients in exceptional circumstances. This is to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to keep patient families and health workers safe."

KELLY HODEL/STUFF To limit the number of people in emergency departments, only exceptional circumstances will allow family members to ride in the ambulance.

Smith said exceptions would be made on "compassionate grounds", for example when children were being transported or the patient was "gravely ill". But even in these instances, only one family member would be allowed to travel with them.

The change was announced as part of St John response to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it may be distressing, it was deemed necessary at this time.

"We understand that this initiative may be distressing for patients and families in an already stressful situation but appreciate the public's help with keeping everyone safe."

Smith asked New Zealanders to respect ambulance officers and treat them with kindness. If people failed to do that, they wouldn't be allowed to travel with their loved ones, even in exceptional circumstances.

"Ambulance officers are caring, non-judgemental professionals but must follow best clinical standards in order to reduce the impact of Covid-19."

Ambulance officers across the country had been directed to implement the changes.

