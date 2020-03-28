Coronavirus: A Kiwi stranded in the UK, hoping to make it home

OPINION: I'm currently in the UK on month 10 of what was supposed to be a two-year work visa.

On February 16 I was forced to leave my bar job and accommodation in Ascot. At first I struggled to find and hear back from any jobs or accommodation, and then I got a response from the perfect job for me. I was going to go work at Balmoral Castle (the Queen's summer residence) in Scotland for the summer. I was due to move on March 23 and then start the next day.

On March 15 I got the news I had been dreading. Balmoral Castle was not going to be opening due to the national/global Covid-19 pandemic. So now I had no job and no place to live, more importantly no income. I was devastated.

After a month without work I was running out of money and had to seriously consider my options. With the hospitality industry being so affected and the UK government on the brink of going into national lockdown I had to make the difficult decision to cut my trip short and bring my original return ticket forward.

With airlines now dropping change fees and only charging ticket difference, I paid $400 and had an Emirates flight booked on March 24 at 8.25pm.

I was preparing to go into the Government-mandated two weeks self-isolation upon arrival back into New Zealand with a friend who was arriving from Canada and my dog. I was happy. Things were looking up.

Then at 2am on March 23, I got an email from my amazing Flight Centre travel agent Julia "URGENT! are you awake?". Lucky for me, I was.

Now this is where it all changed, I had been saying I didn't want to go home but had realised I had truly been looking forward to being able to be close to my family in Christchurch during this stressful time.

But I was now being told that Emirates was cancelling all of their flights from March 25 until further notice. All my flights home were cancelled and majority of countries now had all borders closed, even to transiting flights.

Running on no sleep, I spent all of Monday on the phone to different government agencies, both in the UK and New Zealand, my airline Emirates and messaging back and forth with my travel agent and family.

I had two options;

1: A Qatar Airlines flight with very few remaining seats and a quickly increasing extra $5000.

2: Stay in the UK with my 71-year-old great aunt in total lockdown mode.

We made the very difficult decision of option 2. I was to stay in the UK for the time being as neither myself or my family could afford the ever increasing flight prices, especially when that flight could still get cancelled.

I was stuck in the UK, with no job or income, quickly disappearing savings, no way of getting home to New Zealand, and wasting my work visa sitting on the couch unable to leave the house.

GETTY-IMAGES Jade Taylor-Cousens is doing her best to get home to New Zealand from the UK.

However, I since have managed to get a flight back home to New Zealand with Qatar Airlines on March 28. If I manage to get on this flight and get back to New Zealand, it only flies into Auckland (wrong city, wrong island). This is where I'll have to wait out my two weeks quarantine, where, who knows?

But my travel agent is trying so hard to get me home, and even if I spend two weeks in a foreign city and have no idea how/if I'll be able to get back home to Christchurch afterwards, it's going to be a massive relief.



I want to thank all of the wonderful travel agents out there who are working day and night to make sure all of our family and friends are sorted.

Kia kaha, stay strong and let's keep social distancing.