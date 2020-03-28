Waimate 17-year-old self-isolating in Auckland

Waimate 17-year-old Aidan Arthur will largely be confined to his hotel room in Auckland for 14 days as part of self-isolation measures in place due to coronavirus

After travelling 11,429 km, 17-year-old Aidan Arthur is still a long way from home, holed up in an Auckland hotel room under quarantine.

The Waimate resident's six-month trip to California to attend high school has been cut in half because of Covid-19.

Now the former Timaru Boys' High School student will spend two weeks self-isolating in an Auckland hotel, before travelling back home , because of coronavirus precautions upon his arrival back in New Zealand on Friday.

And it's not the first time he has been in self-isolation: he was still in California on March 19 when the state's governor Gavin Newsom ordered a total lockdown of all but essential services.

The lockdown prompted Arthur's mother Sue to buy him a ticket home.

Speaking to Stuff on Saturday Arthur said he was unsure as to what the plan would be for the next 14 days in self-isolation, although he was pleased he was allowed to go outside for occasional short walks.

Arthur said he had been watching plenty of Netflix and keeping in touch with his friends on social media.

He was also enjoying the room service, he said.

However, he was "really" missing his friends and family.

His experience in California had already prepared him for life in self-isolation, he said.

"I guess I know what to do now in self-isolation," Arthur said.

He said in California people had been told to stay inside and not go out, except for essential trips.

"But I noticed that not everyone was obeying the rules. There were some who were going outside just for the sake of it.

"My advice to New Zealanders is don't be like those people. Stay inside, and keep your distance, we can beat this."

Arthur said despite the lockdown in California, he still had an "amazing" time and made "lots of new friends".

His mother said she was "very grateful" her son had made it back to New Zealand unlike so many others who weren't able to get back. The New Zealand Government is taking care of him for the next two weeks, she said.

"He is one of many South Islanders who are not being allowed to fly down without isolating first," she said.

She was pleased with how he had been treated so far, but was concerned as to when he would be able to come home.

"Things are moving so quickly, the rules are changing all the time," she said.

"But a lot of people are in the same situation."