Coronavirus: 'I'd like a day off': Microbiologist talks frustrations, sleep and lockdown

While most of the country is lounging back watching Netflix or getting through their reading list, Siouxsie Wiles is thinking about coronavirus.

It's something that is and has been on everyone's mind for at least the last month, but thinking about it, discussing it and explaining it has become part of her job. And for the last six weeks, she hasn't slept because of it. That is until Friday night.

"Last night, for the first time in maybe six weeks, I actually slept properly."

The microbiologist and associate professor from the University of Auckland has become an expert in all things coronavirus. Her bright pink hair has regularly graced television screens, her voice is constantly heard on the radio, and her quotes are frequently printed in your morning newspaper.

But it's a tiring job.

"I think I've been in fight mode, [I've] not needed much sleep."

She says every day she has been waking up at 5am to read the latest research and findings related to the pandemic, field calls, respond to emails and messages on social media, and take part in interviews, all while in self-isolation at home with her family.

Luckily, her 13-year-old daughter doesn't require much attention, and in fact prefers it that way, she laughs.

Speaking with Stuff after her good night's sleep, Wiles says her body and brain feel "safer".

Every day she's either spoken with media or members of the public about the virus, how we can combat it, and how Kiwis need to adjust their lives to suit a world blanketed by a pandemic. She says the message is simple, but some people are still not getting it.

"I don't know why people aren't understanding.

"For everybody who doesn't get it, they're putting lives at risk."

She says it's frustrating people are seeking loopholes to either go outside and socialise or open their business, and it's people like that who will knock back any positive steps the country takes in its fight against the virus.

"The more people don't get that, the more people just try to find these loopholes, the longer we'll have to stay this way ... more cases will pop up."

On top of all of this, her lessons at the university are starting back up after a being on hold for a week, and she is keeping tabs on her team of research analysts. Somehow, she's still managing to find time for things she enjoys.

"[I] did some baking yesterday, I love baking."

When asked about the number of information and interview requests she's received in the last week, she simply laughs. She says it is almost impossible to put a number on it..

"I've got people on Twitter, on Facebook, in my emails. I actually can't keep up with them all."

However, she has taken solace in one person's feedback that listening to her speak has made the whole pandemic less daunting.

Some of the questions she receives are ones she's already answered and publicly spoken about, others are comments and bits of advice from armchair experts. She says she's happy to answer most that come her way, but at some point she would "like a day off".

But Wiles says the demand for answers is understandable because this isn't like anything we've lived through before. She likens it to parenting - before she had children people warned her that she would be inexplicably tired, she thought she knew what they meant, but she had no idea until it happened.

In her area of expertise, this kind of pandemic has always been something to think of and research, but now that it's happening, it's completely different.

"Until you experience it you actually don't have any [idea] and now we're all living through it and [it's like] 'oh gosh, never in a million years did I' [think it would happen]."

