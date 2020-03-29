Are we ready? Hospital staff brace for the next wave in the fight against coronavirus

As hospital admissions rise, and the first ICU cases emerge, hospital workers brace for the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand. Charlie Mitchell and Maddison Northcott ask - are we ready?

Worried health care workers watching the progression of coronavirus from a handful of cases in early March to 451 yesterday, warn that hospitals are stretched and are anxious about their ability to cope.

They say people must respect physical distancing rules to avoid a rush on the health system.

Some of their concerns centre on having enough equipment - including personal protective equipment to lessen their exposure to the virus.

While authorities say the national stockpile is enough, some frontline staff have resorted to buying their own equipment. One junior doctor said she and her colleagues had collectively spent $5000 of their own money on scrubs.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases grew on Saturday to 451, 50 of which had recovered. They included eight Air New Zealand staff who operated long haul flights to Los Angeles or London.

Twelve other people had been hospitalised and two were in intensive care, one of whom - a man in his 70s at Nelson Hospital - was using a ventilator.

. With expectations that numbers will keep rising for some time yet, some doctors have been self-isolating from their families, opting to stay in hotel rooms.

Others are sounding a warning that the pandemic will expose years of underfunding.

"Our consistent view about the health system prior to this is that it was underfunded, and it was certainly understaffed," said Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, which represents thousands of doctors and dentists.

"Services are stretched. It means we're not in the best shape for something like a pandemic."

ROSA WOODS Coronavirus testing has been taking place outside Wellington Hospital.

The capacity to absorb an influx of patients would depend partly on where they were located.

New Zealand has 153 intensive care unit (ICU) bed spaces in public hospitals nationally, the Ministry of Health said this week. Accounting for beds that could be adapted to support ventilation, the number rises to 560.

There are 520 ventilators spread across all District Health Boards (DHBs).

The number of ICU spaces is low relative to similar countries.

The Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society (ANZICS) in 2018 estimated there were 5.14 ICU beds per 100,000 people in New Zealand.

It trails well behind Australia (8.92), nearly all countries in Europe (average 11.5), and Canada (13.5).

Those intensive care spaces must also be shared with patients who have non-Covid-19 related issues, who can occupy 80 to 90 per cent of existing spaces at any one time.

Provincial hospitals have less capacity than those in larger cities, and it is unlikely patients would be transferred amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

"Our doctors are worried about how bad it's going to get, they're worried about not wanting to spread or transmit to their families," Dalton said.

PPE supplies

Several frontline health staff have reported issues with accessing PPE from their DHBs, despite assurances the national stockpile is adequate.

Junior doctor Dr Rebecca Fisher, based at Christchurch hospital, told Stuff she and her colleagues had paid for their own PPE as the DHB was "holding scrubs ransom" for theatre staff.

As of Saturday morning, she and her colleagues at Christchurch Hospital had requested 61 pairs be ordered, totalling $5000, she said. The gowns cost $96 each and came from a local uniform manufacturer.

The Canterbury DHB's Covid-19 incident controller, Dr Sue Nightingale, said staff "will be provided PPE when they are working in areas where they may come into contact with COVID-19 patients".

There were currently no Covid-19 patients in Christchurch Hospital, she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Newshub Nation on Saturday there was no reason for staff to fear running out.

"We have the stock. So reiterating to those working on this operation, we have got to make sure that the distribution line continues because we have got the numbers we need."

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Hospital, where a Covid-19 patient is in critical condition.

There are more than 18 million masks across the country and another five million spread around DHBs. The Ministry of Health's national reserve held 1.9m aprons and gowns, 2.7m pairs of gloves and 60,000 sets of eye protection.

Dr Kate Baddock, chair of the New Zealand Medical Association, said hospitals had ramped up their preparations in the last fortnight for any possible surge in demand.

"There appears to be really good planning around stocktakes within hospital settings, determining which parts of the hospitals will be used for Covid-positive patients, and what supplies are required to do that safely."

FLU VACCINE

While medical staff prepare for the possibility of an influx in Covid-19 patients, they have also started vaccinating for the seasonal flu.

Several people have told Stuff of difficulties in accessing a flu vaccine, with some areas having an apparent shortage. Several clinics note on their websites that they have run out of stock of flu vaccines.

Pharmac, which is responsible for distributing the flu vaccine, said it would have more vaccines available than ever before this year, and people should not worry about being unable to get one.

"Due to the situation with Covid-19 and an emphasis on completing influenza vaccinations before Covid-19 dominates the health sector, general practitioners and other vaccinators have been ordering influenza vaccines at a high rate," said Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams.

There would be more than 1.7 million doses made available this year, 400,000 more than last year. Of those, around 900,000 had already been delivered.

They are being issued to people who are funded for vaccinations first, before opening up to everyone else from April 14.

Distribution had been prioritised so all vaccinators would get at least some flu vaccines to start with, Williams said.