Coronavirus: New Zealanders stuck in Peru axed from charter flight lifeline

About 20 Kiwis trapped in Peru have been told they cannot board a charter flight, operated by an Australian adventure company, to get home.

Jack Jones and Johnny Hirst, both aged 22 and from Auckland, were in the small southeastern town of Puno when government travel restrictions were announced in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They managed to get as far as the city of Cusco on an eight-hour bus journey, but they could get no further.

SUPPLIED Jack Jones, left, and Johnny Hirst of Auckland, are stranded in Cusco, Peru, and desperate to get home.

About a week ago the pair were told a charter flight being planned by Australian company Chimu Adventures would be able to help them, as well as other New Zealanders and Australians, get home.

"An hour ago we were told by Chimu Adventures that they can't take us home due to a technicality which means we could only transit in Australia for 24 hours."

As there were no commercial flights between Sydney and Auckland available, Chimu Adventures said they could not let the Kiwis on the flight.

Jones said Chimu Adventures told them it had been in touch with Air New Zealand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) but could not resolve the issue.

"We haven't received any information on leaving from MFAT or the embassy, and this is just another blow."

Jones said he was "safe and healthy" in a hotel in Peru, but had no idea how long he would be stuck there for.

"We've been in lockdown since March 16. Tourists from all the other countries are managing to get out but we're stuck.

"It makes no sense, there's no help or communication from New Zealand and we're incredibly frustrated."

Jones had gone to Peru with Hirst as part of his big OE. He said all he wants now is the chance to get home.

An MFAT spokeswoman said a key factor preventing Kiwis from boarding the flight was the time gap between the arrival of the charter flight into Sydney and the first available onward flight to New Zealand.

"It could not meet Australia's transit requirements. Transits must occur on the same day as arrival, with passengers remaining in the transit area.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Santiago is continuing to work closely with the Australian Embassy in Lima on future options for New Zealanders to leave Peru.

"This is an increasingly difficult situation and MFAT fully appreciates the heightened stress many travellers are facing. There is advice on our SafeTravel website on sheltering in place," the spokeswoman said.

Kay Hodgetts, 34, who is a Kiwi doctor specialising in infectious diseases was also stuck in Lima, Peru, as she was studying tropical medicine.

"I am very keen to get home and get to work," Hodgetts said. "News of the border closures came very abruptly, without enough time to feasibly organise a flight home. Others on my course (from Europe) tried to get out only to be turned around in Colombia and flown back to Peru.

"This flight was the one hope we had - I was on the waiting list, then today heard that I tentatively had a seat. Only to then be told later this evening that no New Zealanders would be able to fly and the 24 that had already paid would be removed from the flight manifest and refunded."



There were more than 400 Australians and Kiwis in Peru, Hodgetts said, some with medical backgrounds, had started a WhatsApp group to try to support those with medical issues where they could.

"What concerns me is that repatriation has been left up to a private charter company and there has been no effort to prioritise those with medical co-morbidities, the elderly, or those stuck here with families for seats first. Many will remain stuck here with very little support and currently no further prospects of flights in the coming weeks or months," Hodgetts said.



"Meanwhile, other countries (UK, USA, Canada, Israel…) are repatriating their citizens on a daily basis either for free or for cost similar to what a ticket home would have been on a commercial flight.



"Peru remains on lock down until at least April 12, with a curfew from 8pm - 5am. We are able to move to the supermarket, bank and pharmacy if required but there is a strong military and police presence in the streets."

Chimu Adventures and Air New Zealand have been approached by Stuff for comment.