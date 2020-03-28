Coronavirus: Patient attended Wellington Les Mills class before testing positive

Members of a Wellington gym have been warned they may have been exposed to Covid-19.

A message sent to members of the Taranaki Street Les Mills said the gym had been informed by Wellington Regional Public Health that a person who tested positive to coronavirus had attended a 6.50am Bodyattack class on March 17.

Those who attended the same class were warned they were a "casual contact".

"You are unlikely to get infected just from having been in the same room as someone with the virus. You are considered to be at low risk of catching the virus," the message from club manager Tristan Laubscher said.

Les Mills closed all its gyms in New Zealand on March 23, as the Government announced it was now at Covid-19 Alert Level 3.