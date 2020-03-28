Coronavirus: Manaakitanga now means to stay home and keep your distance

OPINION: Over the past day we have helped translate the new rules that will now govern how we bury our loved ones.

One of the most heart-breaking translations to ever do but also something we are honoured to do. What was foremost in my mind is that that someone, a century or so ago, was given the same job.

The 1918 influenza pandemic killed 9000 New Zealanders. For Māori, our communities and families were decimated.

Māori made up 2500 of the dead, one of whom was my great-grandmother who tragically caught the disease from the very patients she was caring for. I was on a call the other day to a friend from Ngāti Porou who now runs our iwi radio station and she told me how not long ago, when diggers arrived at a local sports ground: they discovered a mass grave.

Families who had died during the last pandemic that brought our country to our knees.

TE TAURA WHIRI Ngahiwi Apanui, the Tumuaki (Chief Executive) of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission).

Our relations in Sāmoa lost 20 per cent of their whānau because a ship from New Zealand was allowed to berth.

Another friend told me today that she still finds it hard to remember who her nanny's biological parents and relations are, simply because so many orphaned children were adopted as whāngai in Sāmoa after the pandemic hit.

The funny thing about Māori is that we have a tradition of commemorating these tragic events in the names of our children. I have many female relatives who are named Materoa or long illness.

My own name comes from an ancestor who was hospitalised in Christchurch after contracting TB. From his sick bed he could see the Cashmere Hills or Ngahiwi o Kahimia. I am amongst the second generation of our whānau to receive the name and it serves as a personal reminder to me to treasure my health and well-being.

Our country is not yet on our knees: we are still standing and we are taking measures that some believe are over the top. But unless we want to risk losing thousands of our people again we need to listen to the experts who are the best people to lead us at this time. Last week our office tried out working from home, the same day we told our older staff or those with high health needs to stay home from then on. We knew if they came out into the community to go to work: they were being put at undue risk.

Staying home to save lives is not a new concept. Our pā sites across the country are fortified pā because when trouble came: our families went home and they closed the gates. This is what we need New Zealanders to do now.

Our tikanga changed this week. Manaakitanga now means to stay home and to stay away, to keep our distance. This is how we manaaki other people: check in on loved ones, but from afar.

This week our Government announced new regulations that are designed to keep us safe and alive. They are not easy rules for anyone, regardless of our whakapapa or heritage. But if we want to preserve our future, they are rules we need to abide by. Kia atawhai tātou i a tātou.

He noho kāinga, he oranga tangata. Stay Home, Save Lives.

Kia Kaha Aotearoa!

TE REO MĀORI VERSION

I te rangi kua hipa, i āwhina mātou ki te whakamāori i ngā tikanga hou e pā ana ki te nehu i ō tātou mema whānau. I tīhaea te ngākau, engari he hōnore anō hoki. Ko te whakaaro nui i taua wā, kotahi rau tau i mua, i riro i tētahi anō te whakamāoritanga o ngā kōrero pēnei.

9000 ngā tāngata o Aotearoa i hinga i te urutā rewharewha o te tau 1918. Mō te Māori, i tipihaurarotia ō tātou whānau, ō tātou hapori anō hoki. 2500 te hunga Māori i hinga, ā, ko tōku tipuna wahine tētahi, i mau i a ia te rewharewha mai i te hunga tūroro i tiakina mai ai e ia. I runga waea māua ko tētahi o ōku hoa nō Ngāti Porou. Ko ia te kaiwhakahaere o te reo irirangi i ēnei rā. Nāna anō te kī mai ki aua, i ngā tau tata nei, i kitea mai e te hunga karikari whenua ki tētahi papa tākaro te rua kōiwi i nehua ai te tokomaha o te tangata. Ko ngā whānau ērā i hinga i tērā mate urutā i koropiko ai a Aotearoa whānui.

I Hāmoa rua tekau ōrau o ō tātou whanaunga o reira i hinga. Nā te mea i tukua tētahi kaipuke o Aotearoa kia ū ki tō rātou whenua. I kī mai tētahi hoa anō, i muri mai i te pānga o te urutā ki reira, kāore e mōhiotia ana ko wai ngā mātua me ngā whanaunga tūturu o tōna tipuna wahine. Nā te tokomaha o ngā tamariki pani i whāngaihia i pērā ai.

Kata kē pea ētahi i tā te Māori whakaingoa tamariki ki ngā ingoa whakamahara ki ēnei tū āhuatanga. He nui ōku whanaunga wāhine e mau ana te ingoa Materoa. I ahu mai tōku ingoa ake i tētahi tipuna i pāngia ki te mate kohi. Mai i tana moenga i te hohipera i Ōtautahi ka titiro atu ki ngā puke i tapaina e te Pākehā ko Cashmere Hills. Nā reira i Ngahiwi o Kahimia ai ahau. Kei roto au i te whakatipuranga tuarua o tōku whānau i whakawhiwhia ai ki te ingoa nei. He whakamahara anō hoki te ingoa nei kia kaha au ki te tiaki i tōku oranga.

Kāore anō kia koropiko tō tātou whenua; kei te tū tonu tātou, ā, kei te whai i te huarahi e kīia ana e ētahi te mutunga mai o te uaua. Kia kaua e hinga anō te tini tangata, me whakarongo tātou ki ngā mātanga. Ko rātou anō te hunga tika hei ārahi i a tātou i tēnei wā.

I tērā wiki i whakamātauria e tō mātou whare te mahi mai i te kāinga. I taua rā anō hoki i tonoa ō tātou kaimahi pakeke rawa me te hunga i a rātou ētahi o ngā māuiui i noho mōrearea rawa ai rātou, kia noho ki te kāinga. I mōhio hoki mātou mēnā i puta rātou ki te mahi: ka nui ake te mōreareatanga ki runga i a rātou.

Ehara i te mea hou te whakanoho ki te kāinga kia ora ai te tangata. I tū ō tātou pā tūwatawata huri noa i te motu i te mea, tau mai ai te raruraru; ka kuhu atu ō tātou whānau ki roto, ā, katia noa ai te kūwaha. Koinei te huarahi mō tātou ināianei.

I tēnei rā i pānui mai te Kāwanatanga i ngā waeture hou e haumaru ai, e ora tonu ai tātou katoa.

Ehara i te mea he māmā ēnei ahakoa ko wai, nō hea rānei tātou. Engari ki te hiahia tātou kia ora tonu tātou me ā tātou tamariki, mokopuna anō hoki a muri ake nei, me ū tātou ki ēnei waeture.

He noho kāinga, he oranga tangata!

Kia kaha Aotearoa.

Ngahiwi Apanui is chief executive of e Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission).