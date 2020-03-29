Journalism lecturer says community papers should be essential

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

A senior journalism lecturer has criticised the mandatory ban on community newspapers during the lockdown.

The Government has shut down more than 100 community newspapers, but daily news publications are considered essential and can continue publishing.

In Manawatū, the Feilding-Rangitīkei Herald and Horowhenua Mail will not be printed or delivered during the lockdown.

News from Manawatū, Rangitīkei and Horowhenua districts will instead be published on Stuff, in the Manawatū Standard and via the social network Neighbourly.

READ MORE:

* Stuff's newspapers - keeping you informed and entertained amid Covid-19

* The newspaper business: This is where we've come from, and this is where we're going

Massey University journalism lecturer Catherine Strong said the blanket ban was "shortsighted" because community newspapers were a vital cog in reliable information flow.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Catherine Strong is a senior lecturer at the Massey University School of Communication, Journalism and Marketing.

"Best practice in crisis communication is to use information flows that people already have and already depend on, not to try to change their news habits in the middle of a crisis."

Thousands of Kiwis in rural towns relied on their free weekly paper to keep up-to-date.

"This would allow residents to find out about special services during this time, things of interest only to that community and therefore not covered by large news outlets."

In some areas, people don't have internet and libraries are closed.

"They rely even more on their accurate weekly newspaper, often delivered by the postal service which is still operating during the lockdown".

Strong said reporters didn't need to be in the community to produce journalism.

"Journalism graduates over the past decade have all the skills to produce a newspaper from their back bedroom – collecting news, writing, even podcasting and page design.

"Software is available cheaply and universally for community newspaper staff to do the whole thing from the safety of their lockdown property."

National Party spokesman for economic development Todd McClay said many elderly did not have access to internet or social media, and were subscribers to daily papers.

People should not be forced to pay for their news because of Government restriction, he said.

"While these are unprecedented times, media outlets should not be closed arbitrarily – free speech is a pillar to a functioning democracy.

"I call on the Government to revisit this decision and allow independent community newspapers that meet the requirements of social distancing and Covid-19 health and safety protocols to be allowed to continue publishing the news."