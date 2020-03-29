One in hospital as 11 new southern Covid-19 cases announced

The Southern DHB catchment area now as 70 cases of Covid-19 [File Photo].

One person is in hospital and 11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Southern District Health Board catchment area.

The region now has the second highest number of cases in the country with 70 identified, second only to Auckland, which has 75.

It was announced on Sunday that there were 69 confirmed cases and one probable altogether. One person was in Dunedin Hospital in a designated Covid-19 ward.

While the majority of the confirmed cases are in Otago, eight are in Invercargill, one in Gore and another two in the Southland area.

READ MORE:

* Second Southland coronavirus case confirmed by Te Anau doctor

* More than 80 staff recruited to trace Covid-19 in southern region

* Coronavirus: 2 new cases reported in Southland and Otago

Most southern cases have been directly linked to international travel, the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, and the Wanaka A&P Show.

Nationally, 63 new cases were announced on Sunday, bringing the total to 514, 38 of which are probable cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Sunday one person had died from Covid-19.

The woman in her 70s died on the West Coast early on Sunday morning. She had initially been admitted with what was thought to be influenza complicated by a underlying chronic health condition.

Anyone who is tested for Covid-19 goes into immediate self-isolation while awaiting results and further advice.

Contact tracing starts for people who test positive as soon as test results are received.

Close contacts of the positive case are identified and informed and isolated immediately.

Community Based Assessment Centres

Community Based Assessment Centres have been set up in Invercargill, Dunedin and Queenstown for testing of Covid-19. However, the health board says it is not a drop-in centre and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Patients must phone ahead to get an assessment.

The health board encourages people to call their GP, Healthline or the local assessment centre for a medical expert over the phone and to determine if a referral for testing is needed.

The centre will be open 9am-5pm in each city at 398 Cumberland St, Dunedin, 40 Clyde St, Invercargill and 1/719 Gibbston Highway, Frankton Lake Hayes.​

Southern DHB Mental Health services

The Southern DHB's Rata House day care centre in Invercargill and Gore have closed its doors but its staff were still working from home and contacting patients though calls.

The DHB have also provided sensory packs for those who normally its centres.

Southland Hospitals inpatient services continue and also been provided with services.

No crime related to Covid-19 in Southland

A police media spokeswoman said so far there had been no arrests in Southland relating to the lockdown.