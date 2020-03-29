Coronavirus: Parents face being separated from premature babies during lockdown

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

A Wellington dad is no longer able to visit his premature baby in hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.

It's tough enough watching a baby's first weeks connected to hospital tubes, but with the coronavirus pandemic prompting tight restrictions in neonatal units, parents say it's also become a confusing and "heartbreaking" time.

"We have been getting mixed messages about who is allowed in and who isn't, I don't think the nurses really know," Samantha Thacker told Stuff.

SUPPLIED Thacker gave birth to Nellie via an emergency C-section. Dad Kris Vaughan can no longer visit.

Thacker, 30, gave birth to Nellie via an emergency C-section at 31.5 weeks at Wellington Hospital.

With her husband Kris Vaughan, the new parents have been visiting Nellie for the past five weeks at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

But new restrictions at Wellington Hospital meant dads were no longer allowed to visit.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking Kris doesn't get to see Nellie for two weeks or maybe longer," Thacker said.

"Dads are just as important as mums. I understand they are just trying to keep the babies and the hospital staff safe, but I fail to see the logic when most couples will live together."

SUPPLIED Shannon and Jordan Mallinger are worried nurses are getting mixed messages, and are not sure if they can still visit their babies under the new restrictions.

Thacker was also worried about what will happen once they eventually get home with Nellie.

​"It's common for premature babies to go home on oxygen and with a feeding tube, we have been given training and usually nurses come to your house to monitor you."

​But now the nurses will do that by phone, she said.

"All of that is scary enough, but not having home visits will be a worry – this is my first child, and I have no idea what I'm doing."

At a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the issue and said it was important to stop coronavirus from sweeping through the health system.

Parents can't come and go because they might infect doctors and nurses, she said.

SUPPLIED Dads are no longer allowed to visit in Wellington. Jordan Mallinger worries it will soon be the same for him in Waikato.

For the past week, Shannon and Jordan Mallinger have been able to make daily visits to their premature twin boys at Waikato Hospital's NICU.

"At the moment only parents are allowed to be in there, but today the DHB announced no visitors were allowed anywhere," Shannon said.

The 26-year-old new mother is assuming they can both still visit, Beau and Luka, but is now worried they will be turned away.

"It would be awful if we could not be there to keep an eye on things," she said.

"It's a pretty messed up for kids to be born in a world where we don't know what's happening."