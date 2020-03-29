Girl, under 4, among new coronavirus cases in South Canterbury

SCDHB chief executive Nigel Trainor is urging South Cantabrians to do their best to help keep the number of coronavirus cases low across the region.

South Canterbury has five confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a girl aged under four-years-old among those confirmed on Sunday.

A South Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said the girl is a close contact of another confirmed case and is recovering well at home in self isolation. The second case confirmed on Sunday was a man aged in his 60s who had recently travelled to the United States. According to the Ministry of Health, he was recovering well at home in self isolation.

﻿﻿There are now 514 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

On Sunday, South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor reiterated an earlier statement, saying the board still expected to see further coronavirus cases in the region.

"Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread.

"I would like to ask the South Canterbury community to take responsibility, and do its best ensure the number of coronavirus infections remains low in South Canterbury," Trainor said.

The district health board issued a statement on Sunday calling for South Cantabrians to be kind to one another during the lockdown period.

"Kindness is an incredibly powerful way to show you are united against Covid-19."

"You can make a huge difference by checking in on older relatives or vulnerable people over the phone, to make sure they have everything they need, talking to friends, whānau and neighbours over the phone to see how they are and if they need support, and dropping essential supplies, like food or medications, to those at home.

"These kinds of connections and offers of help will go a long way to getting others through Covid-19."