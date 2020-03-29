Coronavirus: High demand for police's online form to report lockdown breaches

Police in Timaru on Friday check where motorists are travelling to, as part of the alert level 4 lockdown.

Kiwis are scrambling to report breaches of the coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown, as police launch a new online complaints form.

On Sunday, after announcing New Zealand's first coronavirus death, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged everyone to follow the lockdown rules.

She also announced police had launched a new online form, where people could report isolation breaches or cases of non-essential businesses continuing to operate.



But by 1.40pm, police reported the website was experiencing very heavy traffic, showing Kiwis' urge to dob in people flouting the rules.

Police asked people to be patient and try using the form again later if they experienced any problems.

Ardern reiterated the importance of people following the Covid-19 alert level 4.

"There are reports of New Zealanders not following the lockdown – this group we can rightly feel frustrated with," she said.

"The police have all the resources they need to enforce the lockdown, including the power to arrest and detain people, if need be; but no one wants that," she said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Elaine Fleming from Mana Pharmacy limits customers - but pharmacies remain an essential service in the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 2000 calls to the 111 emergency number had been made, asking police to reinforce the rules. To free up the emergency number, the online form was available at 105.police.govt.nz.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush urged people to use the online form instead of calling police.

"We know that people want to do the right thing if they see people flouting the restrictions, but we want to ease the load on the non-emergency phone number," he said in a media statement.

"Police will take the information reported online and make contact, to remind those breaching the restrictions of their responsibilities."