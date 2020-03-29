Coronavirus: 'Shock and sadness' on the West Coast following New Zealand's first coronavirus death

Shock and sadness.

That has been the reaction from West Coast residents to news that the first person to die from coronavirus in New Zealand did so in Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth.

"Obviously this is a big shock to our small community today, and our region of Westland and Buller," Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson said.

"Our thoughts are with the family, but they need privacy and they need respect. But definitely I know our community will be grieving with them, and really all their thoughts will be with them."

The woman in her 70s died on Sunday morning. She had initially been diagnosed with influenza that was complicated by an underlying health condition, but tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The 21 staff who treated her are self-isolating.

The woman was one of three cases of Covid-19 confirmed on the West Coast so far. Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday there was now 514 confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

After having so few cases, Gibson said: "For us to have the first case like this in New Zealand is a shock to our community. They're very saddened."

Gibson said news of the death drove home the message that people needed to stick to their bubble and stay home to break the chain of transmission. She had heard of people not abiding by the rules, but said that needed to stop.

"Now it is very real in our community," she said. "We're still reiterating the message that we are in the best place in the world to ride this out, and it is unfortunate but we do need to remain strong and calm."

Because of the initial diagnosis of influenza, Bloomfield said there was a period when staff treating the woman were using protective equipment suitable for the flu, not Covid-19.

Once the diagnosis was confirmed, staff took a range of measures to protect themselves and other patients, however as a precautionary approach the West Coast DIstrict Health Board (WCDHB) had placed the 21 staff in isolation for 14 days since they were last in contact with the woman.

Family members who visited the woman in hospital will also be monitored in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

The fatal West Coast case had a connection to overseas travel but health officials were yet to establish whether this was source of the virus. A ministry spokeswoman said the woman had been in hospital for four days.

WCDHB chief executive David Meates said the DHB expressed its deepest sympathies to the woman's family.

"Staff followed protocols and procedures and did everything they could to help this patient, and to protect themselves," he said.

The WCDHB had worked to make sure staffing arrangements were in place to replace the 21 staff members in self-isolation and continue to provide health services to the West Coast community.

While everyone is susceptible to Covid-19, older people and people with underlying health conditions have a greater chance of developing serious illness.