Coronavirus: Family of first person to die from Covid-19 in NZ don't know how she contracted virus

The family of the first person to die of coronavirus in New Zealand say she was just going about her weekly routine and have no idea how she became infected.

Anne Guenole died in Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth on Sunday morning. The Ministry of Health said Guenole, in her 70s, had initially been diagnosed with influenza that was complicated by an underlying health condition, but returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Saturday morning. The 21 staff who treated her are self-isolating.

Her daughter said the family was in shock and wanted privacy. She said her mother was "a beautiful, kind and caring woman, who was very much loved".

Grey Base Hospital has five ventilators, machines which help people breathe, and an isolation unit for Covid-19 patients. Guenole was not placed on a ventilator. It is not known if she was in the isolation unit.

Another relative of Guenole, who also declined to be named, told Stuff on Sunday evening the family had no idea how she contracted Covid-19.

"There's so much emphasis on tourists and travel and all this sort of stuff but this is just a lovely lady just doing what she does week after week - going shopping, paying bills, nothing out of the ordinary for her.

"There's a lot of blanks that we're trying to fill in right now to see what's where, what's why, where she has been, things like that."

The family was unaware of any significant health conditions.

"She was a very private person, she didn't give a lot away. A lot of old-school people, they don't let you know when they're unwell, she just didn't put much out there, kept her aches and pains to herself."

Guenole's husband, Peter Guenole, died suddenly in August last year after a virus made its way to his heart. "She was devastated," the relative recalled.

"That was another very quick situation as well."

Guenole was a "lovely, genuine, very caring lady", who was well-known in the Greymouth community. She was also a keen gardener. "She absolutely loved and adored her family," the relative said.

The family were still trying to make sense of what had happened, the relative said.

"It's heartbreaking from every level, it's very surreal. You can justify things that follow a normal process, but this is anything but normal. This is very surreal and very unbelievably real.

"Everyone is very numb . . . it's completely out of left field and completely unexpected."

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson earlier said Guenole's death came as a "big shock" to the small community.

"I know our community will be grieving with them, and really all their thoughts will be with them."

The woman was one of three cases of Covid-19 confirmed on the West Coast so far. Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday there was now 514 confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

Gibson said news of the death drove home the message that people needed to stick to their bubble and stay home to break the chain of transmission. She had heard of people not abiding by the rules, but said that needed to stop.

"Now it is very real in our community," she said. "We're still reiterating the message that we are in the best place in the world to ride this out, and it is unfortunate but we do need to remain strong and calm."

West Coast District Health Board (WCDHB) chief executive David Meates said health board staff expressed their deepest sympathies to the family.

"Staff followed protocols and procedures and did everything they could to help this patient, and to protect themselves," he said.

The woman had been admitted to hospital on Wednesday. Staff who first assessed her were in full personal protective equipment (PPE), however because she did not initially meet the case definition for Covid-19 they removed their eye protection.

By Thursday night, Meates said the woman met the case definition and staff started wearing eye protection again while waiting for test results which came through on Saturday morning. The 21 staff who came into contact with her had been placed in self-isolation.

Family members who visited the woman in hospital would also be monitored in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Meates said the WCDHB had enough staff to cover the number self-isolating at present, however the health board was working with the Canterbury DHB and the Ministry of Health to fill some key roles.did not say if she was placed in the isolation unit.

While everyone is susceptible to Covid-19, older people and people with underlying health conditions have a greater chance of developing serious illness.