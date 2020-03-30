Coronavirus: Northland's first Covid-19 case wants to support others after family targeted

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is reminding people to stay home and save lives during the coronavirus lockdown.

Northland's first coronavirus case is fully recovered and hoping to support others diagnosed with Covid-19 through the process.

Joshua Dent, 23, was diagnosed with the virus soon after returning from Europe on March 16.

He had flown to London on March 5 to see his best friend for her birthday and headed off to Paris, France for a few days.

JOSHUA DENT Joshua Dent, pictured with dad Sam, who has been sleeping in his car to keep distance from his son but still be near him in case of an emergency.

But when he got to Paris, the calls began for Kiwis to come home so he cut his trip short and made his way back to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Praise for Northland's first case for protecting the community

* Coronavirus: new Covid-19 cluster identified in Matamata

* Coronavirus: 'Shock and sadness' on the West Coast following New Zealand's first coronavirus death

* Coronavirus: Overseas returnees to self-isolate in campervans around New Zealand

A couple of hours into his car ride home to the Bay of Islands, Dent said he began to get a runny nose, cough, and a sore throat.

Calling ahead, he let his family know he was feeling unwell and his dad, Sam, left the house to stay with family.

By the time Dent got home, all the symptoms hit at once.

Assuming he had caught the virus as he had just returned from overseas, he contacted Healthline who told him to go straight to the doctor the next morning.

JOSHUA DENT Northland's first Covid-19 case, Joshua Dent, tested positive after he returned from Europe.

He called his medical centre the next day and was tested from his car. The "highly unpleasant" swabs up his nose and down his throat soon confirmed he had Covid-19.

Shortness of breath on day three of his positive result concerned his family so much that his dad decided to "move into" the driveway and sleep in his car so he could be near his son. He cooked food on a gas stove and showered under the hose.

But despite his family having had no contact with Dent, rumours and speculation in his small town had been the hardest thing to deal with.

"It was tough hearing my family get grief, as well. My family couldn't even go to the supermarket or the dairy or anything without hearing something or getting a text when they got home," he said.

"They were like 'I can't believe you've broken isolation', 'why would you go out when you've get a positive family member' when I haven't even seen my family at all."

On Friday, Dent was given the "all clear" by Northland District Health Board after being asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Dent's dad can now move back into the house and join his bubble.

Because Dent was Northland's first case, he said the DHB is being extra careful and keeping him housebound until April 8.

After that, he will be able to go for a walk or head to the supermarket, as everyone can do during lockdown.

Because Covid-19 is so new, Dent hasn't been able to get a definitive answer on his immunity to the virus now that he has had it.

"The consensus at the moment is that, yes, I will have some immunity to it, but there are talks of multiple strains out there.

"As the virus develops, we will learn more about it."

Being in strict self-isolation, Dent has only seen the lockdown through the eyes of social media which had the good and the bad.

"People need to take it seriously because it is a big thing. It's not a big issue for my age group and the age groups around me but for our elderly, and people with compromised immune systems, it is quite a tough virus for them.

"To protect them, we just have to stay home."

As a flight attendant, Dent said he is used to being by himself in hotel rooms and the like, so being in self-isolation hadn't been too hard for him - but FaceTime and social media had definitely helped.

However, he knew some people would struggle.

"If there is anyone else who is positive for Covid-19 and they don't have anyone to talk to, find me on social media and let's have a chat, let's have a laugh.

"Let's build us a little community where you can get the support you need from someone who has gone through it as well."

Anyone with Covid-19 that is needing support can contact Dent on joshpdent@gmail.com