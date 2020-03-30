Coronavirus: Why rural communities may be at more risk from covid-19

As the West Coast community grieves the country's first coronavirus death, an expert has warned rural areas can expect to be hit the hardest.

The woman in her 70s died on Sunday morning at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, and Otago University Associate Professor Garry Nixon says better reporting of cases is needed.

"Of all the geographic categories in New Zealand, the residents of rural towns have the lowest socio-economic status of all."

New Zealand's rural towns have higher levels of chronic disease, more elderly people, higher Māori populations and poorer access to health services, Nixon said.

"It's no secret that our rural health services are under-staffed," Nixon said.

The 21 staff who treated the West Coast woman are now self-isolating.

A woman in her 70s has died from coronavirus in Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth. She is the first person in New Zealand to have died after becoming infected by the virus.

"You can imagine what it's like in Greymouth right now with the number of staff being taken out of their health service, in an already stretched service."

The Ministry of Health needed to provide more precise information about exactly where the cases were being found, he said.

"The Ministry has been slow to report cases in a granular geographic basis," he said.

"If the local health service does not know that rates of the disease growth in their community, then how can they plan for it?"

In Otago and Southland, they knew how many total Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, but not where they were, Nixon said.

It would be helpful for communities to know the confirmed Covid-19 rates within their isolated areas, he said.

"That will probably be one of our major concerns, is to get really good granular reporting happening as soon as possible.

"We need to know reports within individual communities."

The family of the West Coast woman have no idea how she became infected.

All around New Zealand there had been a "surprising" amount of early Covid-19 admissions happening in small, regional hospitals, he said.

The family of the West Coast woman have no idea how she became infected.

However, Nixon said tourism to small towns and people travelling to rural areas to self-isolate could be to blame.

Rural towns also have a higher Māori population, and Nixon said they would be hit hard by the virus.

In the 1918 influenza pandemic, the second wave of the influenza killed about 9000 people in New Zealand in less than two months.

"The mortality rate for Māori was as much as eight times higher than it was for non-Māori."

Victoria University of Wellington clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland said the fact that the death occurred on the West Coast may further underline the crisis.

"If the death was in Auckland then some may have been able to dismiss it as being related to 'others' and not 'us'.

New Zealand's rural towns have higher levels of chronic disease, more elderly people, higher Maori populations and poorer access to health services, Garry Nixon warns.

"But this woman was 'us'. Not a foreign tourist nor someone returning from overseas. Covid-19 is here at it is real."

Who will suffer the most is guiding the way we treat the pandemic, and researchers want to know more.

Australian researchers at the Murdoch University's Australian National Phenome Centre (ANPC) are attempting to understand the complicated genetic, environmental and lifestyle interactions which affect the severity of the the coronavirus.

"We're setting out to identify specific biomarkers of the disease to figure out who has it, how we can detect it and stratify patients by severity risk and assess the real time patient responses to treatments," Phenomics professor Jeremy Nicholson said.

Nicholson called Covid-19 "the greatest emergent healthcare challenge on the planet".

"The risk of severity of infected patients needs to be assessed rapidly to help guide the clinical pathway."

Who will suffer the most is guiding the way we treat the pandemic, and researchers want to know more.