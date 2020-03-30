Coronavirus: Air New Zealand plane will leave tonight for Shanghai loaded with exports

Air New Zealand is flying a plane loaded with New Zealand exports to China on Monday night, after the Government stepped in to keep vital trade routes open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane will return laden with "essential goods and equipment", according ot the Government.

With commercial aviation essentially shuttered by coronavirus, there have been mounting concerns that some New Zealand exports would face difficulty leaving the country as they were often carried in the cargo holds of passenger planes.

This is now almost impossible, with Air New Zealand cutting 85 per cent of its international capacity, a move similar to other airlines.

The Government bailed out the national carrier with a loan of up to $900 million, it also announced a $600m scheme to help other parts of the aviation sector.

A $1m portion of that fund has been extended to Air New Zealand to keep trade routes open, including the flights to Shanghai, the first of which will leave on Monday night.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said up to $1m had been "fast-tracked" to Air New Zealand to move urgent freight to and from the country.

The first flight to Shanghai loaded with "time-sensitive New Zealand exports" will leave on Monday night and return with essential goods and equipment.

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Air New Zealand planes will be used to keep exports flowing.

"We are focusing on maintaining good stocks of all essential medicines, equipment and critical products. By supporting the aviation sector, our Government is keeping open key air channels to international markets," Twyford said.

"We are stepping in to make sure our exporters can get their goods to market so they can continue to support jobs and the economy," he said.

Twyford said the scheme worked by providing "variable top-up funding" to airlines to ensure the movement of freight continued to be financially viable.

While some New Zealand exports, particularly dairy, have managed to weather the Covid-19 outbreak, others, particularly time-sensitive exports like seafood, have been very hard hit.

Twyford said there would be further announcements shortly about other funding arrangements to support aviation.

Air New Zealand has not been immune to Covid-19, with eight of its staff having tested positive. The staff flew international routes to Los Angeles and London.