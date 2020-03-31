Covid-19: We're all in this together

OPINION: There will always be some people who flout restrictions put in place for the greater good, even in the time of a pandemic.

As the French Interior Minister colourfully put it: "Some consider they're little heroes when they break the rules. Well, no. You're an imbecile."

What should be done about those who insist on partying or deliberately try to infect others?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Stuart Smith

National MP Kaikōura

The decision to move the country into Level 4 of the Covid-19 alert system is the right one. We need to do all we can to protect the health of New Zealanders and ultimately our economy and livelihoods.

While this will be a worrying and stressful time for New Zealanders, everyone must stay calm and follow the rules that are now in place.

Images from around the world showing packed beaches, filled parks and large gatherings shows that many people just aren't taking this seriously enough.

It can't be any clearer that compliance with coronavirus measures is not a choice. With community transmission in New Zealand now a reality, staying at home is essential unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

Terrifying though the coronavirus may be, it can be turned back. China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan have demonstrated that if we concentrate our efforts on what needs to be done, the virus can be slowed.

For New Zealand to repeat their successes, it will take extraordinary levels of coordination and financial support for those suffering from the economic fallout resulting from the virus.

We also need extraordinary levels of trust and cooperation from everyone living in New Zealand for this to be successful. Containment becomes realistic only when Kiwis work together and make the necessary sacrifices required by these restrictions.

People should be encouraging their friends and family to comply with the rules. With a state of emergency being declared, the Police have been given strong powers to enforce restrictions.

A strong police presence on the streets with the power to arrest or issue fines will go a long way to ensure that people play by the rules. The full weight of the law should be brought down on those that don't comply.

There are no excuses. While some may consider these measures 'draconian', they are clearly necessary to ensure we reduce the spread of the virus and to prevent our health system from being overwhelmed.

Over the next four weeks, please support your friends and loved ones. We must work in a supportive and constructive way to bring New Zealand through this crisis together. It's an intimidating picture. But if we have less restrictions, then the more our communities will be at risk and the longer it will ultimately take for the economy to restart.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Labour List MP based in Maungakiekie

New Zealand moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 4 on midnight on Wednesday. Since then all New Zealanders, except those working in essential services, have been asked to self-isolate.

That means all schools have closed and most businesses have sent their staff home, travel has been severely limited and some of our health services have been reprioritised.

As I write this, the signs are that the large majority of New Zealanders are respecting the seriousness of the situation we're in and obeying the Level 4 rules.

They're staying home so they can help save lives. They're keeping their distance. They're only venturing out for an essential service or for a little exercise and they're generally doing it on their own.

They're keeping inside their home's isolation bubble so we can break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

That's the right thing for us all do to right now, even though it is difficult. I applaud everyone who is taking this seriously and staying home.

Of course, there'll always be some people who don't obey the rules.

I was pleased to hear Police Commissioner Mike Bush say that the police would be very visible in our communities from the start of the lockdown. They'll be assisting across the entire country, but if any specific areas or regions were found to have increased activity, then police would deploy additional teams there.

They will initially take an approach of encouraging people to obey the rules and educating them about what those rules are, bearing in mind that we are in an unparalleled situation.

Kai Schwoerer A teddy bear is seen in a window in Lyttelton. Inspired by the Michael Rosen childrens' book We're Going on a Bear Hunt, teddy bears and other cuddly toys are popping up in windows across New Zealand to give children something to look forward to on their neighbourhood walks during the lockdown.

For almost everybody who's not complying, that will be enough.

But if people still don't comply and the police become aware of persistent breaches, those in breach may face arrest and/or prosecution. This is the right approach because public health and public safety must come first.

Once we get into the swing of this level 4 lockdown, I'm confident that deliberate flouting of the rules will be very rare and that other New Zealanders who care about the health of their loved ones and our wider community won't hesitate to alert police.

If you need to alert the police to a possible breach, call the police non-emergency number on 105. And as always, check www.covid19.govt.nz for useful, regularly updated information.

We're all in this together, staying home to save lives. Kia kaha, New Zealand, and thank you for working together to collectively unite against Covid-19.