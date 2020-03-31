Coronavirus: Patient twice refused test before Covid-19 diagnosis

Stuff reporter Tom Kitchin has Covid-19 and is in isolation. But he had a battle to get tested.

OPINION: I almost wasn't tested. I didn't meet the criteria and was nearly sent home from the clinic. A day later, I was diagnosed with Covid-19.

This has made me realise the criteria for deciding if people are tested or not needs to be changed.

Sitting on the edge of a seat in the testing centre, the clinician in front of me said taking a swab would be "tenuous".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff reporter Tom Kitchin had a temperature and a persistent cough but was repeatedly refused a test for coronavirus.

This was going to be the third time I was put off. It was a no from Healthline on Tuesday. On Wednesday my GP said I needed a test but his referral was also refused.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Why we do what we're told when our society is shut down

* Coronavirus: chats over a baby monitor from the bedroom

* Coronavirus: 'I'd like a day off': Microbiologist talks frustrations, sleep and lockdown

​* Coronavirus: Plans for new flights a lifeline for tourists stranded in NZ

On Saturday, a review of my case saw me sent to the testing clinic near Christchurch Hospital.

But, once there, the clinician told me I didn't meet the case definition for a test; I hadn't travelled overseas recently and I wasn't a close or casual contact of someone with the virus.

I had symptoms, albeit mild. A bad cough had plagued me for five days and I'd just got over a mild fever and headache.

The clinician was following the rules. They had limited swabs and couldn't waste their time testing people who didn't need to be tested.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Five days after developing symptoms, Kitchin was finally tested for Covid-19. The results were positive.

But in my gut, I was disappointed.

The clinician then asked for advice and lo and behold, a test was finally approved.

I didn't expect to test positive.

So when the local community and public health unit rang on Sunday confirming I had covid-19, it was a shock.

There was no way – how could I when I hadn't met the case definition?

This experience has shown me the case definition needs to be reviewed. There could be more people out there who have these symptoms and are not being tested, potentially letting themselves and close contacts spread the virus even further.

The official definition explains the criteria may need to be revised as more information emerges. I think now might be the time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday​ she expected test numbers to rise.

"We have the ability to test 3000 New Zealanders daily, so I will keep sending this message very clearly – it is up to the discretion of the clinician. You do not have to 100 per cent fit the case profile ... if someone should be tested, test them."

Let's hope this brings change.

A day after my diagnosis, I remain self-isolated at home, feeling fine despite a bad cough. All other symptoms have been and gone and hopefully won't return. I will hear from public health staff daily.

How I contracted the virus remains uncertain. The public health unit are going through information I provided, learning about where I've been and linking it to a source.

Tom Kitchin is a reporter for Stuff and The Press, based in Christchurch. He was working from home for several days before showing symptoms, as part of The Press's preparation for lockdown.