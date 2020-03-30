Coronavirus update: 76 new cases; police threaten to ramp up lockdown enforcement

There are 76 new cases of coronavirus confirmed since Sunday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at the Government's daily Covid-19 update.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in NZ to 589, 63 of whom have now recovered.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush warned he has seen a number of people not maintaining physical distancing, and warned that police checkpoints could be put up to enforce the lockdown.

"I observed a number of people that weren't keeping their social distance," Bush said.

"If people aren't complying, we'll have to revisit this."

Bush said three people had been arrested in relation to the lockdown, two of whom had already been released.

The new online reporting system for people who observe others not complying with the lockdown rules has seen 4200 reports so far.

Bush said there had also been a "very slight" reduction in reports of family violence.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Staff at Life Pharmacy in Nelson wearing masks and gloves.

Two police officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bush said the vast majority of people were "complying brilliantly" with the lockdown.

"They know that to stay home saves lives," he said.

He said that while the police had not yet put up formal checkpoints to police the lockdown, the force "saw them occurring" in the future.

"We will give consideration to whether or not they are necessary," he said.

He said the police had been working with local communities that had wanted checkpoints established to make sure they were "absolutely lawful".

Twelve patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, but three are expected to be discharged today. Two cases are in intensive care.

New Zealand saw its first death from Covid-19 on Sunday. The woman, who was in her 70s, remains New Zealand's only Covid-19 fatality.

The number of cases had been expected to steadily rise in the first few days of the Government's level 4 lockdown.

​Instead, the total number of new cases announced each day has fluctuated recenlty between 63 and 85.

But Bloomfield also warned New Zealanders not to get complacent, cautioning that the number of Covid-19 cases would likely rise in the coming days.

"The infections that are diagnosed today are people that were infected five, seven, or 10 days ago, so that's why we will expect the numbers to continue increasing for a while yet," he said.

Bloomfield said the majority of cases continued to be connected to overseas travel.

Of the 455 cases where the Government has detailed information, 57 per cent of cases are linked to overseas travel, while 27 per cent have a close link to a known case.

Just 2 per cent - or about 10 cases - are thought to be cases of community transmission.

Over 4500 Kiwis have returned home since the latest, most stringent measures were imposed, requiring those who were symptomatic or did not have a plan to self-isolate to go into quarantine.

Of those returning, 94 were symptomatic, and 1200 did not have a plan - both groups have been placed in quarantine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had also warned that the number of cases would likely rise in the first days of the lockdown, before easing.

She will give her own update on the Government's Covid-19 response at 4pm, following the weekly Cabinet meeting.