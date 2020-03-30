Coronavirus: More than 4000 reports of possible lockdown breaches in a day

The new website for people to dob in those not complying with the lockdown got over 4000 calls in 24 hours.

More than 4000 reports of possible lockdown breaches have been received by police in a day.

A new online form to report people and businesses possible flouting the lockdown rules was launched at 1pm on Sunday afternoon, and Police Commissioner Mike Bush on Monday said Kiwis crashed the system with complaints.

"Since that [website] was stood up, we've had 4200 reports of people believing others weren't complying ... It shows how determined Kiwis are to ensure that everyone complies with this."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF More than 4000 reports gave been received by police for possible breaches of the lockdown. Here, a police officer watches a surfer. Water-based activities are considered a no-go during the lockdown. (file photo)

Kiwis have been urged to follow the strict rules in place for the country's four-week lockdown, which is hoped to break community transmission of coronavirus.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield confirms 76 new cases, bringing total to 589

* Coronavirus: First death from coronavirus in New Zealand, as total rises to 514

* Coronavirus: Coronavirus cases climb to 205 in New Zealand

* Coronavirus: One new case in Marlborough

On Monday, the Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand now had 589 cases of Covid-19, rising 76 from the day prior. The first death due to the virus was recorded on Sunday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF People enjoying Oriental Bay beach in Wellington in the day before the lockdown. (file photo)

Bush said most New Zealanders were adhering to the lockdown, but three people had been arrested for "persistent" breaches. Two of the arrested were detained before being released without charge, the other remains detained facing other charges they were already sought for.

He said most of the complaints received in the past day were "general", such as: "There are people congregating at Mairangi [Bay] beach that shouldn't be, so we'll deploy into that as a tasking."

"Some of them aren't specific enough ... But we'll prioritise those and we'll task our staff accordingly," he said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Police Commissioner Mike Bush says three people have been arrested for breaching the lockdown. (file photo)

About a thousand of the reports related to businesses.

The reporting form on the police website 105.govt.nz was working again, Bush said.

The police commissioner singled out Wellingtonians who walked the Oriental Beach Parade on Sunday afternoon, saying he would "counsel" against so many people taking to the wide footpath at once.

"I too drove past Oriental Parade last night and it did surprise me how many people were out and about. Yes, it's within the rules, but I observed a number of people who were not keeping their social distance.

"Obviously some were still in there bubble, but it was obvious to me that some weren't."

Bush said police were reconsidering whether such situations needed greater scrutiny.

"If you're out there and you're seeing a lot of people out there, you must keep your distance," he said.

People must stay local and not "wander off five or six miles".