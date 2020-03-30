Coronavirus: Infected traveller likely source of Christchurch workplace cluster

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest coronavirus figures on Monday.

A cluster of eight coronavirus cases at one Christchurch workplace is linked to overseas contact of two staff members.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Monday there were 76 new cases nationwide, bringing the total to 589 confirmed and probable cases. Twelve of those people remain in hospital, while 63 have recovered.

Of the those, 155 are in the South Island – a jump of 31 within 48 hours – including the cluster linked to a Christchurch workplace.

A poster at Christchurch Hospital reminding people to sneeze into their elbow.

The Canterbury District Health Board would not reveal the name, but confirmed the infected patients all related to one "index case" – a close contact of two of the staff.

"The index case had not travelled overseas, but was a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19. That person was a visitor from overseas who tested positive when they returned to their home country," a spokeswoman said.

The workplace cluster was not linked to the eight Air New Zealand staff who tested positive for the virus, the CDHB confirmed.

It was included as a cluster on the Ministry of Health website as of Sunday, but removed Monday as the criteria had changed. It was now only publicising clusters with more than 10 cases, a ministry spokesman said.

So far, more than 12,000 Covid-19 tests have been completed, with facilities set up around the country.

A tourist wearing a mask waits for a bus outside Christchurch International Airport on Wednesday.

A West Coast woman in her 70s died of the virus on Sunday morning – the first death in New Zealand.

The woman had initially been diagnosed with influenza that was complicated by an underlying health condition, but a positive Covid-19 test came through on Saturday.

The woman was admitted to Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on Wednesday. The 21 staff who treated her are self-isolating.

The most recent confirmed South Island cases include a student at Canterbury's Lincoln University and more cases linked to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown – one the country's largest clusters – with 19 confirmed and probable cases associated with it.

CONFIRMED SOUTH ISLAND CASES: (in order of notification from Ministry of Health)

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Monday there were 76 new cases nationwide.

1. Southern DHB: A woman in her 40s, travel details not yet available.

2. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, travel details not yet available.

3. Dunedin: Woman in her 30s, flew from Denmark to Doha to Auckland on March 10 on flight QR920. She then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 10 flight JQ225.

4. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, flew from Singapore to Auckland on March 7, flight NZ283 then Auckland to Dunedin on March 8, flight NZ675. The man's teenage son, from Logan Park High School also tested positive for Covid-19.

5. Dunedin: Teenage boy from Logan Park High School, son of above case, had similar travel patterns.

6. Canterbury: Woman in her 40s, flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 16, flight SQ297.

7. Invercargill: Man in his 40s, travelled from Australia to New Zealand on March 10, was not infectious on his flight.

8. Southern DHB: Woman in her 30s, flew from London to Auckland on March 17, flight NZ1. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 17, flight NZ525 before flying to Dunedin the same day on flight NZ5749.

9. Southern DHB: Man in his 60s, flew from Sydney to Christchurch on March 13, flight EK402.

10. Canterbury: Man in his 50s, flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, flight AA83. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 15 flight NZ535.

11. Otago: Man in his 20s, flew Los Angeles to Auckland on March 18, flight NZ554. He then flew from Auckland to Queenstown the same day on NZ615.

12. Nelson: A woman in her 60s, who had contact with a traveller. Further investigations are under way.

13. Nelson: Woman in her 20s, her international flights were outside of infectious period. Flew from Auckland to Nelson on March 16, flight 5065.

14. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, who flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, on flight NZ1. He then flew to Queenstown on the same day on flight NZ615.

15. Canterbury: Woman in her 50s, flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 16, on flight NZ7. She then flew from Auckland to Christchurch on March 17 on flight NZ523.

16. Dunedin: A woman, in her 20s, who flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 17 on flight NZ07. She then flew to Dunedin on March 19 on flight JQ285.

17. Canterbury: A woman in her 20s who flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 18, on flight SQ297.

18. Tasman: A man in his 20s, international flight details not yet available.

19. Marlborough: A man in his 50s who flew from Sydney to Auckland on March 18 on flight QF143 then Auckland to Blenheim on flight NZ8205.

20. Canterbury: A man in his 20s, travel details not yet available.

21. Nelson: A woman in her 70s, travel details not yet available.

22. Nelson: A man in his 70s, related to case above, travel details not yet available.

23. Nelson: A woman in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

24. Waitaki: A man in his 20s, departed Switzerland on March 16, flew via Abu Dhabi to New Zealand - flight EY0052.

25. West Otago: A woman in her 50s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

26. Dunedin: A woman in her 30s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

27. Queenstown: Teenage boy, flew Dubai to Auckland on March 18 - flight EK448, Auckland to Queenstown on March 19 - flight EK7563.

28. Christchurch: A woman in her 60s, relative of a confirmed case.

29. Christchurch: A man in his 60s, relative of a confirmed case.

30. Dunedin: A man in his 60s, flew from London to LA on March 14, then LA to Auckland on flight NZ5, flew Auckland to Dunedin on March 16 - flight NZ671.

31. Dunedin: A man in his 30s, flew from Dubai to Auckland, arrived on March 19 - flight EK447, flew from Auckland to Dunedin on March 19 - flight JQ285.

32. Nelson: A woman in her 80s, travel details not yet available.

33. Marlborough: A man in his 30s, travel details not yet available.

34. Marlborough: A man in his 60s, travel details not yet available.

35. Christchurch: A female in her 20s, flew from San Francisco to Auckland, arrived 21 March – flight NZ7, flew from Auckland to Christchurch on 21 March – NZ527

36. Christchurch: A female in her 20s, flew from London via Dubai and Sydney, arrived Christchurch 13 March – flight EK006

37. Canterbury: A man in his 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

38. Christchurch:A man in his 50s, flew from Sydney to Christchurch on 13 March – Flight EK412

39. Dunedin: A female in her 20s, flew from London via Dubai to Auckland on 21 March – Flight EK448, flew from Auckland to Dunedin on 23 March flight - NZ677

40. Queenstown: A female in her 30s, travel details not yet available.

41. Wanaka: A female in her 20s, travel details not yet available.

42. Canterbury: A female in her 50s, travel details not yet available.

43. Dunedin: A female in her 20s, travel details not yet available.

44. Marlborough: A male in his 80s, travel details not yet available.

45. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

46. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

47. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, household exposure to confirmed case from World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

48. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, household exposure to confirmed case from World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

49. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

50. Southern DHB: A male in his 30s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

51. Southern DHB: A male in his 60s, linked to confirmed cases.

52. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, flew from Frankfurt to Abu Dhabi on 19 March – flight EY008, flew from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne on 20 March – flight EY462, flew from Melbourne to Auckland on 21 March – flight EY6328, and then flew from Auckland to Queenstown on 21 March – flight NZ625.

53. Canterbury: A male in his 50s, flew from Manchester to Singapore on 18 March – flight SQ051, then Singapore to Christchurch on 20 March – flight SQ297.

54. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, flew from London to Dubai on 19 March – flight EK10, Dubai to Sydney to Christchurch arriving on 20 March – flight EK412.

55. Southern DHB: A female in her 30s, flew from Dubai to Auckland on 18 March – flight EK448, Auckland to Dunedin on 19 March – flight NZ677.

56. Southern DHB: A male in his 60s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

57. Canterbury: A female, age unknown, flew from Dubai to Auckland on 19 March – flight EK448, Auckland to Christchurch arriving on 20 March – flight details to come.

58. Canterbury: A male in his 50s, relative of a confirmed case.

59. Canterbury: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

60. West Coast: A male in his 60s, contact with a confirmed case, flew from Wellington to Christchurch on 17 March – flight JQ287.

61. West Coast: A male in his 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

62. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, flew from Nadi to Auckland – flight NZ53, dates to be confirmed.

63. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, flew from Dubai to Auckland on 18 March – flight EK448, Auckland to Dunedin on 19 March – flight NZ677.

64. Nelson/Marlborough: A male in his 60s, flew from Los Angeles to Auckland, arrived 16 March – flight NZ1, Auckland to Nelson on 16 March – flight NZ5065.

65. Nelson/Marlborough: A male in his 30s, flew from US to New Zealand, arrived 18 March, flight details to come.

66. Canterbury: A female aged 15-19, no link to overseas travel.

67. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 24 March - flight EK412.

68. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, no link to overseas travel.

69. Canterbury: A female in her 40s, no link to overseas travel.

70. West Coast: A female in her 70s, no link to overseas travel.

71. West Coast: A male in his 20s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 12 March - flight details to come.

72. Southern DHB: A woman in her 70s, flew from the US to New Zealand on 21 March - flight NZ619.

73. Southern DHB: A woman in her 40s, linked to overseas travel, flight details to come.

74. Southern DHB: A woman in her 60s, flew from Argentina to New Zealand on 22 March - flight details to come.

75. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, no further details provided.

76. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, linked to overseas travel, flight details to come.

77. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, not linked to overseas travel, no further details provided.

78. Southern DHB: A male in his 70s, flew from Switzerland to New Zealand on 16 March, flight JQ295.

79. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, no further details provided.

80. Canterbury: A male in his 30s, flew from Japan to New Zealand on 19 March - flight details to come.

81. Canterbury: Female aged 1-4, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 15 March - flight details to come.

82. Canterbury: A female in her 30s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 15 March - flight QF139.

83. Canterbury: A female in her 30s, no further details provided.

84. Canterbury: A male in his 20s, flew from Canada to New Zealand on 18 March - flight details to come.

85. Canterbury: A male in his 50s, no further details provided.

86. Canterbury: A male in his 20s, flew from the US to New Zealand on 20 March - flight UA917.

87. Canterbury: A female in her 30s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 20 March - flight EK412.

88. Canterbury: A female in her 60s, flew from Egypt to New Zealand on 18 March - flight NZ884.

89. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, no further details provided.

90. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, no further details provided.

91. Southern DHB: A male in his 30s, flew from the US to New Zealand on 22 March - flight NZ639.

92. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

93. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

94. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 21 March - flight EK5121.

96. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

97. Southern DHB: A female in her 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

98. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

99. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, no further details provided.

100. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, no further details provided.

101. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, no further details provided.

102. Southern DHB: A female in her 70s, linked to a confirmed case.

103. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, no further details provided.

104. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

105. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

106. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

107. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, linked to overseas travel, flight details to come.

108. Southern DHB: A male in his 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

109. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

110. South Canterbury: A female aged 1-4, no further details provided.

111. South Canterbury: A female in her 40s, no further details provided.

112. South Canterbury: A female in her 20s, flew on flight OA4326 to New Zealand on 19 March, overseas location not specified.

113. South Canterbury: A female in her 60s, flew from the US to New Zealand on 17 March - flight NZ675.

114. Canterbury: A person in their 40s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 22 March - flight TG917.

115. Canterbury: A male in his 60s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 23 March - flight VA97.

116. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, flew from France to New Zealand on March 20 - flight NZ615.

117. Southern DHB: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

118. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on March 20 - flight EK412.

119. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, no further details provided.

120. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, no further details proivded.

121. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

122. Southern DHB: A female in her 30s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 19 March - flight NZ671.

123. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, no further details provided.

124. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, no further details provided.

125. Southern DHB: A female in her 50s, no further details provided.

126. Southern SHB: A female in her 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

127. South Canterbury: A male in his 60s, flew from the US to New Zealand on 17 March - flight NZ67.

128. Nelson: A male in his 30s, flew from Dubai to New Zealand on 16 March - flight details to come.

129. Canterbury: A male in his 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

130. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

131. Canterbury: A female in her 20s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 20 March - flight EK412.

132. Canterbury: A male in his 30s, flew from France to New Zealand on 16 March - flight details to come.

133. Canterbury: A male in his 40s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 24 March - flight QF133.

134. Canterbury: A female in her 40s, flew from Australia to New Zealand on 24 March - flight QF133.

135. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

136. Southern DHB: A female aged 15-19, linked to a confirmed case.

137. Southern DHB: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

138. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

139. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

140. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

141. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, no further details provided.

142. Southern DHB: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

143. Southern DHB: A female in her 20s, linked to a confirmed case.

144. Southern DHB: A male in his 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

145. Southern DHB: A male in his 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

146. Southern DHB: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

147. Nelson: A female in her 20s, flew from Dubai to New Zealand on 19 March - flight NZ5069.

148. Southern DHB: A female in her 30s, flew from England to New Zealand on 17 March - flight details to come.

149. Southern DHB: A male in his 40s, flew from the UK to New Zealand - flight details and date to come.

150. Southern DHB: A male in his 20s, flew from Switzerland to New Zealand on 16 March - flight details to come.

151. Canterbury: A male in his 20s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 18 March - flight SQ297.

152. Canterbury: A male in his 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

153. Canterbury: A female in her 60s, linked to a confirmed case.

Details on the further two South Island confirmed cases have yet to be provided by the Ministry of Health.

PROBABLE CASES IN SOUTH ISLAND

1. Dunedin: A female in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

2. Canterbury: A teenage girl, linked to a confirmed case.

3. Nelson: A female in her 50s, no further details provided.

4. Canterbury: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

5. Canterbury: A female in her 40s, linked to a confirmed case.

6. Canterbury: A male in his 30s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 19 March - flight EK412.

7. Canterbury: A female in her 30s, flew from the UK to New Zealand on 19 March - flight EK412.

A probable case is where someone has returned a negative laboratory result but the clinician treating the person has diagnosed them as a probable case due to their exposure history and clinical symptoms.