Coronavirus: Worker quits new Christchurch hospital build over lack of coronavirus precautions on site

A painter has walked off the Christchurch Hospital building site claiming lax attitudes makes it a "a dangerous little virus hub".

Though much of the country is in lockdown due to restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19, the 300-plus building the long-overdue Christchurch Hospital Hagley building are considered essential workers and are still on the job.

The unfinished $500 million project, being built by Australian company CPB, was meant to be finished in 2018 but has suffered many delays and construction issues. Parts of the new building, including the 36-bed intensive care unit, were handed over to the Canterbury DHB on Monday.

SUPPLIED Workers taking a break together at the Christchurch Hospital Hagley building despite recommendations workers stay apart as much as possible and stagger breaks to prevent coronavirus spreading.

The Ministry of Health, which is overseeing the project, confirmed there had been instances when contractors had not followed coronavirus safety guidelines on site.

It has instructed CPB to "be more vigilant" about enforcing its safety management plan through steps such as social distancing and hand washing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Some workers were not keeping 2m apart during smoko breaks.

Christchurch painter Will Shaw walked off the site on Monday because workers were not taking precautions against coronavirus.

He said there were hubs of people having their morning team talks, standing next to each other with no masks or other protective gear.

The smoko room was full of people sitting next to each other, which Shaw said was "mind-blowing". He said he saw two workers shaking hands.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF About 300 people are considered essential workers as they finish the new Christchurch Hospital Hagley building.

Those working inside rooms in the hospital were in close proximity to each other and there was a lot of shared equipment such as painting rollers and ladders

Shaw said worker's temperatures were being taken when they entered the work site in the morning, but he saw no other measures in place.

He thought many continued working because they had fears over their income.

1 NEWS Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest coronavirus figures on Monday.

Shaw only began working there on Sunday after getting a contract through an agency.

With few staff working Sunday he felt okay but the numbers working on Monday turned the site into "a dangerous little virus hub" said Shaw.

WorkSafe's advice on reducing coronavirus highlights social distancing as crucial to managing coronavirus risk, and advises employers split meal-break times to reduce the number of people using the staff room, isolating workers who can complete their task alone, and placing a physical barrier between workers to keep them two metres apart where possible.

Shaw set up as a sole trader last August. He said his regular work was on hold due to the coronavirus restrictions and he could not believe it when he found the hospital work, even though it paid less than his normal rate.

He did not know what he would do for money now.

Shaw said his wife had asthma so he could not risk getting the virus. She has not been working as she is looking after their two young sons.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Few of the 300 staff working at the new Christchurch Hospital Hagley building wore masks.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said there had been some instances where coronavirus precautions had not been followed on site.

She said health and safety plans had been specifically written for the hospital building site and reviewed by an infectious disease expert from the health board.

The infectious disease expert also met with CPB to brief people on the risks, and outline how to keep workers safe.

SUPPLIED Workers walking together at the Christchurch Hospital Hagley building despite the coronavirus restrictions advising those working to stay apart as much as possible.

"We have reinforced the health and safety guidance and instructed CPB to be more vigilant about enforcing social distancing, hand washing, et cetera."