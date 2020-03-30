Coronavirus: Southland and Otago cases rise to 83

The Ministry of Health announced 14 new cases of Coronavirus in the Southern District Health Board catchment area on Monday, bringing the total across Southland and Otago to 83.

Further details about these cases will be released by the board later in the day.

Nationally, the ministry reported 76 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

There have now been a total of 589 cases in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 63 people had recovered from the virus and 12 were in hospital.

One of these patients was being cared for in Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Data released on Sunday revealed that there were eight confirmed cases in Invercargill, one in Gore and two in the Southland area.

The Southern Area – which refers to the Southern District Health Board catchment area – has the second highest number of cases behind Auckland.

But the rate of confirmed cases in the Southland and Otago regions is double New Zealand as a whole.

According to authorities, most of these cases are related to the World Hereford Conference held in Queenstown in early-March, exposure at the Wanaka A&P show, and overseas travel.

Bloomfield said there was now much better capacity for contact tracing in these cases.

The national contact tracing centre now had 100 staff, but this number was increasing daily, he said.

During his daily press briefing, Bloomfield encouraged Kiwis to sign up to info.flutracking.net to help the Ministry of Health track flu symptoms in the country.