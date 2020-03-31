Coronavirus: Should you be wiping down your packages, post and groceries?

As Kiwis continue to hunker down at home in self-isolation, for some of us our only contact with the others is shopping, mail, and a daily walk.

Covid-19 is most often spread from person to person via respiratory droplets - when an infected person coughs or sneezes for example.

However some early research shows that it can also last on surfaces for up to a few days. A study has found the virus causing Covid-19 survives better on plastic and stainless steel than on copper and cardboard.

Do parcels or groceries pose a coronavirus risk? Should you be wiping down your supermarket goods, deliveries and letters? We asked the experts.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Experts answer your virus questions

* Coronavirus: Masks, gloves not needed at supermarkets, only touch what you will buy

* Coronavirus: First death from coronavirus in New Zealand, as total rises to 514

* Nelson coronavirus patient remains 'critically unwell' in ICU

* Coronavirus: Government condemns social media bullies

* Coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern praises lab staff for 'tireless' work

Should we wipe down our mail?

Don't worry too much about disinfecting your parcels or home-delivered groceries, is the general advice.

It's thought the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the community is small. New Zealand is at level 4 to give the country an opportunity to try and eliminate the virus by preventing social interactions which would give the virus a chance to spread.

Dr James Ussher, a senior lecturer in microbiology and immunology at Otago University, says that is more about people interacting with each other than contact with goods.

Although the virus can survive on surfaces and objects for days, given the very low prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, the risk of items such as parcels or supermarket goods being contaminated is "extremely low", he said.

"Therefore, there is no need to wash these items. As part of good food handling, fresh fruit and vegetables should be washed prior to consumption. And wash your hands before you eat," Ussher advises.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitiser is crucial.

According to the World Health Organisation it is safe to receive a package from any area where Covid-19 has been reported.

"The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

What's being done to break the chain?

NZ Post says it has adopted a range of practices and measures to keep its people safe.

Peter Taylor, general manager of people capability and safety, says it recommends its delivery people wash or sanitise their hands on as regular a basis as they possibly can.

"We are also asking all New Zealanders to please strictly respect the two metre bubble rule for our delivery people – who are also doing the same as they provide 'contactless' deliveries.

"While the medical recommendation is not currently that delivery people need masks or gloves – we support any measure that helps people to feel safe during this uncertain time if they choose to do so," he says.

STUFF There's washing your hands, and then there's washing your hands effectively.

Companies delivering food to people's homes are also taking precautionary measures. For example, Eat My Lunch staff all wear masks and gloves during packing and delivery, and all deliveries are contactless, its website states.

Joseph Allen, an assistant professor at Harvard University, told the Washington Post that the risk from parcels or deliveries is "real" but "low".

"Disease transmission from inanimate surfaces is real, so I don't want to minimise that," he said. "Yes, the virus can be detected on some surfaces for up to a day, but the reality is that the levels drop off quickly."

He said it was unlikely that people would get sick from touching a parcel, but people could leave packages at their door for a few hours, or bring them inside and leave it by the door, if they were worried.

Although unlikely, he said that if people were concerned they could wipe down the exterior with a disinfectant, or open it outdoors and put the packaging in the recycling - then wash their hands.

Hamish McNeilly/ Stuff High touch surfaces, such as door handles and supermarket trolleys pose a greater risk than parcels, an expert says.

What about supermarket food?

Ussher says the risk of picking up Covid-19 or other bugs from something like a box of teabags from a supermarket shelf is so low that its "negligible".

"While an infected person can contaminate their environment through sneezing or coughing, or through contaminated hands, we anticipate that there are very few infected people in the community at present and it is extremely unlikely that they have touched or sneezed on that box of teabags and then returned it to the shelf."

He adds: "High touch surfaces, such as door handles and supermarket trolleys pose a greater risk."

That said, you should wash your hands, and wash fruit and vegetables before eating - just like you normally would.

According to US Centers for Disease Control, currently there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food. The CDC also advises people to always wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before preparing or eating food.

"It may be possible that a person can get Covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," its website states.

In general, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures, it says.

"You should always handle and prepare food safely, including keeping raw meat separate from other foods, refrigerating perishable foods, and cooking meat to the right temperature to kill harmful germs."

Marion van Dijk Door handles are considered to be a high touch surface.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says the chances of picking up the virus from goods in the supermarket are "very very low but not impossible". So on how careful you should be, it "would depend on whether someone was high risk of a bad infection or not."

Wiles says the best practice is only touching what you intended to buy. On her recent shop she practiced good personal hygiene by sanitising her hands when entering and leaving the supermarket, and washing them when she got home.

If people are concerned about getting their shopping delivered by friends, family members, neighbours or couriers, Wiles suggests leaving the non-perishable items untouched for a few days.

Those concerned about unwrapped fruit and vegetables could give the produce a wash with a bit of dishwashing liquid, followed by a thorough rinse.

In his Washington Post editorial, Allen says it remains important to not touch your face, and to wash your hands after returning from the supermarket, and again after putting away groceries.

But if people take basic precautions the danger is 'de minimis' - a scientific way of saying: "The risks are small, and manageable", he says.

Stuff Supermarkets are taking precautionary measures to help reduce the possibility of Covid-19 spreading in New Zealand.

Should everyone wear masks and gloves at the supermarket?

For shoppers, Ussher says gloves and masks are unnecessary. However, shoppers should maintain a two metre space between them and others, they should wash their hands/use alcohol-based hand gel before and after shopping, and avoid touching their face.

People who are unwell should not go shopping to avoid the risk of infecting others - ask someone else to do your shopping for you or shop online, he says.

"Gloves and masks can provide false reassurance and if not worn and removed properly, can increase the risk of infection. For example, if you touch your face to adjust a mask, contaminate your hands when removing the mask, or fail to wash your hands because you have been wearing gloves".

According to the Ministry of Health, for most people face masks are not recommended. For people with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection, WHO says that there may be benefit in wearing a face mask to reduce the spread of infection to other people.

Measures have been introduced at Foodstuffs and Countdown stores across the country, including restricting the number of shoppers allowed in at any one time, adding markers on the floor to guide people on social distancing, and staff wearing protective equipment.

Gloves and hand sanitiser for shoppers is also being offered instore.

How long does Covid-19 last on surfaces?

Researchers all over the world continue to study Covid-19 to learn as much as possible about the virus sweeping the globe, but lots is still unclear.

A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found that during its experiments, the virus survived for at least three days on plastic and stainless steel. On copper and cardboard it was not detectable after four and 24 hours respectively.

The surfaces and objects that are likely to be most important for transmission of the virus are those that are made of materials that support longer survival and have more contact with people's hands and nasal, cough and sneeze secretions.

Examples would be toys and door handles as they are handled or touched frequently, and are likely to be made of material that allows longer virus survival.

Another report also found a number of surfaces continued to harbour traces of the virus "for up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess" cruise ship.

The researchers however noted their data could not be used to determine whether transmission occurred from contaminated surfaces.

The authors said further studies of coroanvirus aboard cruise ships was warranted.