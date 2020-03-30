Kiwi soldiers entirely withdraw from Iraq's Camp Taji, ending a five-year deployment

One of the senior soldiers based at Camp Taji in Iraq talks about day to day living.

New Zealand soldiers have now entirely withdrawn from Iraq's Camp Taji, marking the end of a five-year contribution to the fight against ISIS.

The last of 45 soldiers posted to the camp, which has been the target of rocket attacks in recent weeks, are returning to New Zealand this week, Defence Minister Ron Mark said in a statement on Monday.

The withdrawal has come months earlier than anticipated. This was for logistical reasons, and not due to the security situation or the coronavirus crisis, a spokeswoman for the defence minister said.

MIKE SCOTT/STUFF Then-Prime Minister John Key visiting kiwi troops based at Camp Taji in Iraq in 2015. (file photo)

A cohort of 28 soldiers who had returned were isolating at the Air Force's Whenuapai base. The rest had left Camp Taji and would arrive in New Zealand later this week, Mark said.

New Zealand soldiers were tasked with training the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) at Camp Taji in 2015. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the mission was accomplished when announcing the withdrawl in June 2019.

MIKE SCOTT/stuff.co.nz Speaking in October 2015, Prime Minister John Key discusses the importance of the NZDF in Iraq - as well as his trouble getting to the location to meet them.

Mark said the soldiers had "worked hard to ensure that the ISF has the capability to prevent the resurgence of ISIS in the area".

"Over 47,000 ISF personnel have been trained at Taji since the inception of the [building partner capability] mission," he said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had fulfilled its commitment to both the Iraqi government and the coalition of forces aiming to defeat ISIS.

MIKE SCOTT/STUFF A Kiwi soldier at Camp Taji. (file photo)

"Significant progress has been made in containing the threat from ISIS, and to ensure that the ISF are well placed to take over this commitment," Peters said.

New Zealand will continue to have a military presence in Iraq and in the fight against ISIS. Four Defence Force staffers are based in headquarters for coalition forces in Iraq and Kuwait, along with a five staff in Qatar.