Coronavirus: Confirmed cases at Auckland's Marist College triple in three days

The number of coronavirus cases at Auckland's Marist College has risen to 47.

It makes the Catholic school New Zealand's largest cluster, overtaking Queenstown's World Hereford Conference.

On Friday, the school said the number of staff and students who had tested positive for Covid-19 was just 16.

This included the school's principal, Raechelle Taulu.

GOOGLE STREETVIEW Marist College in Auckland's Mt Albert now has 47 coronavirus cases.

In a post on the school's Facebook page on Sunday, board of trustees chairman Stephen Dallow said the number of confirmed cases was 22: 13 teachers, six students and three adults within the school community.

A board of trustees spokesperson said on Monday the 47 cases included 14 teachers. The rest were students and their families.

Principal Raechelle Taulu said the school community had been "struck hard" by the virus, but would be the "most resilient" and recover from the experience.

A Marist College parent earlier told Stuff the school had been sending daily updates and positive messages to parents as well as instructions on what to do.

"The board of trustees are sending information around our outbreak twice a day, and none of it is good news of course, but they're trying their best to answer all our questions.

"Containment seems to be the main objective but I fear the horse may have already bolted on that one."

Dallow earlier said he had been made aware students had been bullied online by pupils from other schools and urged any Marist students experiencing this to let the school know through a private message on Facebook.

New Zealand coronavirus cases reached 589 on day five of New Zealand lockdown.

There have been six clusters of cases, including a Wellington wedding, Matamata social gathering, and Hamilton rest home.