Coronavirus: The virus sweeping the world is yet to touch down in Samoa

Samoa, the Pacific country ravaged by measles last year, has yet to confirmed a coronavirus case yet.

To date, Samoa has tested 26 people for the virus, of which 20 have returned negative results.

The Ministry of Health was still waiting the results of six more tests, with one of the six currently being isolated in Hospital.

The results come after Samoa moved swiftly to close its boarders earlier this month and put the country in a State of Emergency as other countries in the Pacific felt the first wave of the pandemic.

Island nations are feeling the effect of Covid-19. In Guam there are 55 confirmed cases with one fatality, Fiji have five confirmed, Papua New Guinea has one confirmed case who is being treated in Australia, French Polynesia and New Caledonia have also recorded positive cases.

And in New Zealand coronavirus cases reached 589 on day five of New Zealand lockdown.

The strict measures imposed by Samoa's Government came after the first suspected case, a 21-year-old woman, presented with flu like symptoms and was immediately isolated, she later returned a negative result.

At the time Government officials asked for locals to respect the privacy of those that are suspected of having the virus after the woman was vilified by locals.

The Government is encouraging all those who have travelled recently to monitor themselves for the development of flu-like symptoms and contact the ministry if they do become sick.

​Samoa's sanctions to stop the spread have been praised by those working in the humanitarian sector.

Josie Pagani, executive director of the Council for International Development a council made up of more than 40 humanitarian groups, knows all to well the devastation that awaits vulnerable Pacific nations if the disease is not stopped in its tracks.

Pagani told Stuff earlier this month, that the impact was already being felt economically, and if the virus is able to spread it will become a disaster zone.

"We hope to God that the rollout of the virus through the Pacific doesn't accelerate and they're able to contain it," she said.

"We've got health systems in the Pacific that are in no way ready to respond to massive needs...so if it gets out of control in the Pacific it will be really devastating."