Iwi enforce 'level 5 lockdown' to stop spread of coronavirus in community

Hone Harawira with two volunteers at the Tai Tokerau Border Control checkpoint, at the bottom of Waiomio Hill.

An East Coast iwi is tightening restrictions at its borders, enforcing curfews and introducing a permit system in an effort to protect its vulnerable community from coronavirus.

Te Whānau-ā-Āpanui iwi member Rawiri Waititi said they had now moved to "level 5", which he hopes will also curb non-essential travel.

The iwi already has in place a 24-hour a day manned closure of its borders to all outsiders.

No one outside of the community's 1000 residents is allowed to enter the territory for two months, an order that came into effect on Thursday.

The new rules came into force soon after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country's first death from Covid-19, a West Coast woman in her 70s.

"It has been a very trying week for us here at the iwi, and most certainly across the country and the globe," Waititi said.

"[W]e're all learning [the rules] as we go but there are still a few travellers travelling outside of the iwi for non-essential travel, which puts [the traveller] and the rest of us at risk.

"Therefore we are now tightening up our community safe zones ... we need to change our behaviour and just stay at home."

Teams of five or six community members will man the western territory border at Hawai, and the eastern border at Potaka, 24 hours a day.

Waititi said about 200 residents of the 1000-strong community were aged over 65 years, and the priority was keeping them safe.

He said Māori are already disproportionately marginalised when it comes to health care, and because of their geographical nature on the coast, more at risk.

Couriers and trucks bringing food, medical and other supplies would be excluded from the border closure.

A curfew will be in place for all residents, and borders will be closed between 10pm and 5am, except to emergency services.

Between 5am and 10pm, roads will only be open to essential services and those who have medical appointments.

But you will need a permit, Waititi said.

1 NEWS "The last thing I want is grief on grief," the Prime Minister said in a press conference.

Permits are available through hapū chairs, who will then communicate this to those manning the borders.

"There must be one occupant per vehicle [for essential food trips], not the whole whānau going for a joy ride."

Waititi said if people arrive at the border without a permit, and if it is not for essential travel, they will be declined.

And so far, people have respected the rāhui.

In the Far North, tourists have also been banned from entering the area at either of two manned checkpoints.

Former Tai Tokerau (Northland) MP Hone Harawira said by stopping tourists from entering they were doing their bit to protect locals from the spread of coronavirus.

There was also a vehicle on-site at Waiomio Hill that allowed the group to test for fevers for locals returning from overseas.

Harawira said three volunteers at a time will station themselves on the side of the road at main entry points to the Far North: at State Highway 1 at Whakapara, and at State Highway 12 at Waipoua.

In the East Cape, road blocks and checkpoints have also been planned.

Residents of Wharekahika will be stationed at Te Araroa Road between 8am and 6pm, from Wednesday 25 March to Wednesday 8 April.

Longtime Hicks Bay community member Ani Pahiru Huriwai, of Te Puna Manaaki a Ruataupare, said volunteers were planning to set up checkpoints to stop campervans and other unfamiliar vehicles at Te Araroa and Wharekahika (Hicks Bay).

Further south, in Te Urewera in the Bay of Plenty, all huts, campgrounds and walks, including the popular Waikaremoana Great Walk, will be closed to the public in preparation for the country moving to level four alert for Covid-19.

Ngāi Tūhoe is also planning to limit areas available to visiting hunters in what is called the "roar season" as it's where many iwi members gather food.

The roar season is where stag are hunted, running for about four weeks from the end of March.

And in a small Māori community in Taupō, a rāhui has been placed on the local foreshore and river.

Waitahanui, which has a population of about 500, has banned fishing, hunting, gathering, swimming, and overnight camping in their area, including all waterways and reserves.

