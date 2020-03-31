Coronavirus: NZ military personnel deployed

An Italian soldier speaks to a passenger at Milano Centrale train station on March 10, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

The Defence Force has begun deploying personnel in the battle against coronavirus.

Twenty planners and other specialist staff have been deployed to the All-of-Government centres managing the Covid-19 response, an NZ Defence Force (NZDF) spokeswoman said.

The deployment comes as the NZDF isolates a rapid response group of soldiers on a two-hour notice to move as it prepares to support the lockdown.

South Africa imposes lockdown, instructs army to enforce as cases jump to more than 400 from Covid-19.

New Zealand is yet to see any mass military mobilisation after the declaration of a state of emergency.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black said on Wednesday she hoped the military wouldn't be needed to maintain the lockdown.

In Europe, soldiers are a familiar sight on the streets as they support the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

Countries including Italy, South Africa and Israel have deployed their militaries to support police enforcing the lockdown.

In the United States, the Pentagon is set to order some veterans to return to active duty.

While New Zealand is yet to see soldiers manning checkpoints or patrolling streets, a rapid response infantry company stands ready to deploy at two hours notice.

Stuff revealed on Sunday the 120-strong "ready reaction one" company had been isolated from other soldiers and officers at Linton Military camp.

The NZDF confirmed the isolation of the company, a combat unit and part of 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

"A standard high-readiness group has been isolated in Linton Military Camp to ensure we have the ability to meet directed outputs within directed response times," a spokeswoman said at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a source told Stuff requests had been made for personnel to cover camp security at Trentham Military Camp in Upper Hutt for two-to-four months, significantly longer than the four-week lockdown period announced by the Government.

The NZDF did not confirm or deny this and said it was unable to respond to questions on the matter because it was "operational".

On Thursday, Stuff reported the concerns of a former officer, who said the steady decline in the number of reserve soldiers ready for duty would hamper a long-term domestic deployment.

A NZDF spokeswoman said there was currently no need to draw on reserve forces.

The following day, Stuff revealed Seven NZDF personnel had tested positive for coronavirus.

All seven cases related to overseas travel, the NZDF said.