Coronavirus: Auckland's five new testing centres brings tally to 12

Five new coronavirus testing centres are up and running across Auckland, bringing the total number to 12 in the region.

Each clinic has the capacity to take more than 100 swabs a day.

The new clinics are in Northcote, Howick, Panmure, Pukekohe and Henderson. A drive-through centre has also been opened in Henderson.

Those are in addition to already established clinics in Henderson, St Lukes, Māngere, Takanini, Northcross, Waiheke Island, and Wellsford.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Five additional coronavirus testing centres have opened in Auckland (file photo).

The Ministry of Health's general manager of primary care, Matt Hannant, said community testing would transition almost exclusively to the 12 testing centres, enabling general practices to focus on non-Covid-19-related care.

"Care for normal health issues will still be provided and practices are open, although they have moved to phone and video consultations wherever possible," Hannant said.

Waitematā DHB chief executive Dr Dale Bramley said the existing clinics had taken 3831 swabs over the past nine days.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CLINICS?

AUT Integrated Health, Northcote

Spectrum House, Howick

Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure (Pacific provider)

Pukekohe Family Health Centre

Whānau House, Henderson (Māori provider)

These are in addition to the existing clinics:

Henderson Specialist Centre

White Cross, St Lukes

Local Doctors Airport Oaks Clinic, Māngere

Takanini Urgent Care Clinic

Shorecare, Northcross

Oneroa Accident and Medical, Waiheke Island

Coast to Coast Healthcare, Wellsford

DRIVE THROUGH TESTING CENTRE

A drive-through testing station has also opened in Henderson, West Auckland at Te Whānau o Waipareira.

Subject to demand, the centre will be open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm.

Only people who have recently returned from overseas, people in close contact with someone who has recently returned from overseas and people with flu-like illness should access the station.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus.

The most common symptoms include a fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

However, some people who become infected don't develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

The severity of Covid-19 symptoms can range from very mild to severe.