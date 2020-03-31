Coronavirus: Police officer with virus visited Waiheke Island school while infectious

One of two police officers who tested positive for coronavirus visited a school on Auckland's Waiheke Island while they were unknowingly infectious.

The police officer visited Waiheke High School on March 17 to deliver a course to Year 12 students called Love Me Not.

Principal Jude Young told Stuff the school was informed last Sunday the officer had Covid-19 and a series of letters were sent out to staff, students and the wider school community.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush revealed to media on Monday two officers had tested positive for the virus.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) confirmed it had sent out three letters — one to staff who were close contacts, one to students who were close contacts and the rest of the school.

The letter sent to the wider school community on March 29 said close contacts — those who had been near the officer while they were infectious — would be in self isolation until the end of March 31.

ARPHS said the police officer did not live on Waiheke Island and had not used the ferry or the island's bus services when they visited.

There were no cases in the Waiheke High School community, the letter said.

Young said the news last Sunday had caused some anxiety for those at the school.

"This response was warranted because we are currently living in uncertain times and being isolated in our bubbles can add another dimension to this anxiety."

Another letter from the board of trustees detailed how the police officer had travelled to the island on a police boat.

The board also noted the letters had caused "concern and anxiety in people who are understandably worried about their whānau and anyone else they may be in contact with who may be vulnerable".

Young said the school would continue to update its community if and when new information came to the fore.

A police spokeswoman said for privacy reasons it was not in a position to provide specific details on the location of the officers.

"However, we can say that both are following the strict self-isolation guidelines."

Contract tracing had been completed for both officers, the spokeswoman said.