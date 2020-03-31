Coronavirus testing tent stolen from east Auckland

One of three testing tents was stolen from Auckland's Botany overnight.

A coronavirus testing tent has disappeared overnight from Botany, east Auckland.

The tent, which is used to test people for Covid-19, was stolen from Botany Rd where it had been bolted to the ground in a maternity unit car park.

A police spokesman confirmed police had received a report of the tent being stolen about 9am on Tuesday.

"We don't have any further details at this early stage," the spokesman said.

Loretta Hansen, the chief executive of the East Health Trust, said staff realised the tent had been stolen when they arrived for work on Tuesday.

"It was sitting off the road, and someone has cut off the tent from the bolts and taken it away."

Stealing the tent was "not a particularly helpful thing to do", Hansen said.

"Thankfully, we were able to put up another makeshift gazebo, it's not going to stop us from testing."

Hansen said police would be looking at nearby security cameras and she hoped the culprit may have been captured on those.