Coronavirus: Seven home support workers in isolation

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says not everyone in contact with someone in a health care setting needs PPE

Seven home support workers have been tested for coronavirus and are in self-isolation after learning they may have been exposed to the virus at a client's home.

The workers had been tested after working with the client at their home in the South Island. The workers did not wish to reveal the location.

Also living at the address was a family member who was a suspected case and had been tested.

HealthCare NZ HealthCare NZ chief executive Vanessa Dudley says companies like hers do not have access to PPE supplies "unless the Government releases these to us".

The workers are represented by the E tū union. E tū director Kirsty McCully said the situation demonstrated the obvious need for proper PPE in home support.

But those in the sector are calling on government to ensure home support workers are provided with face masks.

Stuff reported yesterday that Director General of Health Ashley Blomfield restated the Ministry of Health guidelines for community care workers - including those at aged residential care, age-related community care, disability, hospice and home care. The guidelines said that unless a patient has Coronavirus the carer in those situations only needs to wear the protective gear they would usually be required to wear: gloves and an apron.

But those in the sector, including McCully, are calling on government to ensure home support workers are provided with face masks.

"It's just ridiculous that so many frontline health workers that care for vulnerable, elderly people, are not being given the right equipment," McCully said.

"The clients want the support workers to have face masks, and the support workers want face masks because they have to get so close to the clients. I spoke to one home support worker yesterday who saw 26 clients. That's on the high side. It's usually eight or twelve clients, but it shows how problematic this situation could be," she said.

"You also have to realise that the worker is not just seeing the client at the home. There are often others there in the home," she said.

The South Island case involved someone living in a client's household

"All it takes is for one person to get Covid-19 and spread it to other clients, or even around a rest home, for the virus to spin out of control".

The Public Service Association, which also represents home support workers, said its members were receiving contradictory messages from the Ministry "that put at risk their lives and those of their clients".



National Secretary of the PSA Kerry Davies said the Ministry's advice "shows a disconnect from the reality of what support workers do, and treats them and their vulnerable clients as expendable".



"We are talking about a workforce of thousands, going into people's homes, working in close physical contact with people they support to change dressings, change catheters, change diapers, do bowel evacuations and obviously coming into contact with bodily fluids, often visiting over a dozen homes a day".



Some home support workers across New Zealand currently do not have access to hand sanitiser, let alone gloves, aprons or masks, Davies said.

Over the past week Stuff and other media have been contacted by home support carers, and their clients and families, concerned the workers were not receiving adequate coronavirus protective gear.

The concerns have been raised from all corners of the country and involve workers from numerous companies contracted to DHBs or the Ministry of Health to provide the in-home support.

HealthCare NZ was a large employer of home care workers. On Monday it's chief executive, Vanessa Dudley, said she understood the concerns was "working actively with the Ministry of Health to establish solutions as HealthCare NZ does not have access to PPE supplies unless the Government releases these to us".

The Ministry decided who received PPE and, along with the DHBs, controlled its distribution for the health sector.

Unions representing the workers are calling on the Ministry and DHBs to provide face masks to the home care workers.

"To date, the Ministry has said that our staff generally do not require PPE, including masks, when caring for people who are not suspect or confirmed Covid-19 sufferers and who are not in 14-day isolation," she said.

"Given there is heavy demand across the country for PPE, we will follow all directives from Government so that supplies can be directed in the best possible way. HealthCare NZ is continuing to follow the Ministry and DHB guidance and we will adopt all new policy directions and advice we receive from them," Dudley said.

Nurse Maude, another large employer in the sector, said something similar. General manager of marketing Sue Bramwell said the company was following MoH guidelines on the use of PPE.

"They are the experts and their advice is in line with that of the World Health Organisation ... The main objective is to avoid depleting stocks of PPE in anticipation of increased demand (and risk) when infection rates increase," she said.