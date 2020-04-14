Coronavirus: Abuse, fraud and corruption could go unchecked amid pandemic

Sean and Jaydene Buckley run a global investigation company and have recently pulled all investigators from the field due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abuse, fraud and corruption could go unchecked as the coronavirus pandemic halts some humanitarian services, New Zealand based investigators say.

Marlborough residents Sean and Jaydene Buckley run a Māori managed company called the Osaco Group which conducts independent investigation into corruption, fraud and sexual assault within the humanitarian sector.

As the pandemic escalated several weeks ago, they pulled their investigators from the field and are now managing their caseload from their Blenheim home.

Although working "flat out" on a steady stream of cases, they expect their workload could increase as the humanitarian sector enters "dangerous times".

With international borders heavily restricted and governments and organisations preoccupied, Sean said the pandemic could cause a surge in corruption, fraud and abuse.

"It's human nature. Those that are inclined to do the wrong thing see a weakness in the system, and there will be plenty of weaknesses at the moment," he said.

"International organisations, a lot of them have had to repatriate their international staff and have left it to local staff to run things. There's not going to be that governance and oversight sitting there for many of them."

Although African nations and some Middle Eastern countries had so far been spared the worst of the pandemic, they would still be hit hard with the effects of closed borders and disrupted supply chains.

Strong regimes with populations under lockdown could have free reign without humanitarian workers to oversee things, and resources and funding from donor countries could dry up as nations look after their own first.

"Aid includes things like food and sanitation being pumped into those countries by the humanitarian sector," he said.

"If those things are slowing up it's going to magnify the problems that they've already got. Lack of air transportation, lack of shipping.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Sean Buckley is concerned about the long-term effects of the pandemic on the humanitarian sector.

"And you've still got refugees moving from country to country because of the problems that had been occurring prior to any of this ... the humanitarian sector relies a lot on the ease of movement across borders to deal with refugee issues."

While Buckley felt "lucky in a way" to have previously experienced hardship and even lockdowns through his work in the field, the Covid-19 pandemic was unlike any crisis they had seen.

"I've lived in environments, in compounds where we've been in lockdown because everyone around us has typhoid and cholera. "

"Now we're all in this position, there's nowhere to go . . . this is like watching the first season of the Walking Dead."

Compared to many of their investigators locked down around the world - in places like France, the US, Côte d'Ivoire and Pakistan - they felt blessed to be in Blenheim, in "probably one of the best places on the planet to be right now".

"We're not running out of toilet paper or wine in a hurry," he said.

"We speak to our consultants and our clients all around the globe and some of them ... it's not particularly pleasant where they are. In the places where we normally work it wasn't pleasant to begin with."

Sean Buckley Having worked in harsh environments such as Liberia, Sean Buckley said they were blessed to be facing the pandemic from Marlborough.

While he hoped New Zealand would ride out the pandemic more smoothly than most countries, the global space had forever changed, he said.

"There's no quick fix - we've gone down the rabbit hole now, and it's going to take a hell of a lot of work by everyone to get things back to where they were prior to this," he said.