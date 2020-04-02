Coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield loves it, but what is the flu tracker?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern goes on a self-described 'rant' at young people, saying they are the most likely to catch covid-19 and, though they may not be badly affected by it, will be the ones to pass it on to those more vulnerable.

A month ago, microbiologist Dr Siousxie Wiles called it an "early warning system" for Covid-19 in New Zealand. At the time, the "flu tracker" had a modest 4000 New Zealanders signed up.

In the four weeks since then, numbers have exploded to 30,000. Two days ago, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield used his daily live-streamed update, to ask all Kiwis to join up.

But what is FluTracking, and how could it help in the fight against the novel coronavirus?

AP The virus that causes Covid-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

What is it?

FluTracking is an automatic online survey. Once you're signed up, it sends a weekly email reminding you to update your response, which takes about 10 seconds. The questions cover whether you've had a cough, a fever, or a test for Covid-19 in the past week. And that's all you need to do.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament on March 31. New Zealand has been in lockdown since March 26.

The idea came from Australia, where it's been running for 14 years. Our Ministry of Health picked it up in 2018 as a way to track how effectively the flu vaccines, which change each year, were protecting Kiwis from influenza, says Wiles.

"Now they've added a question about whether you've been tested for Covid19.

"Because you have to put your postcode in, if there are people who have a fever or a cough and haven't been tested, and they can see pockets of activity in an area, that can help them target where testing should happen."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield asked Kiwis to sign up to the flu tracker.

Who should join?

The simple answer is - everyone.

"The more people using it, the more powerful it becomes," says Wiles.

"For example, if a lot of people in one postcode suddenly say they've got a cough or a fever, then that could be a cluster of Covid-19 cases. But we'd only know that if everyone signed up."

Can it be used instead of testing?

No. FluTracker is an "add-on" rather than an alternative. The Government has announced new "case definition" guidelines they hope will help build a picture of community transmission, which means your travel history, or potential connection with someone who has travelled or has symptoms, is no longer relevant.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted we still don't know the full extent of community transmission, and that testing must be ramped up. FluTracker might be a helpful way to gather information which could lead to targeted testing, says Wiles.

Are there any downsides?

For those who really don't like to give their information voluntarily to a government agency, then perhaps there are. When you sign up, you have to give your name, age, gender and postcode.

Wiles says this is a small price to pay for something that might help New Zealand in its current public health crisis.

"We seem pretty happy to hand over out information to private companies like Facebook, who then go and sell it," she says.

"One of the other criticisms people have is, if I don't have those symptoms, why would I need to fill in the form? But the fact that you didn't have any symptoms of Covid-19 or flu, that's also helpful information."

