Coronavirus: Possible cure greeted with optimism but caution

Be cautious. But be optimistic. Those are the words from experts as word of a possible coronavirus cure filters out from the United States.

Jacob Glanville, who starred in the Netflix series Pandemic and has backing of billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, has announced a breakthrough in which antibodies have been generated that block coronavirus from infecting human cells. It amounted to finding anti-Sars antibodies and getting them to recognise and block the novel coronavirus.

Professor Anne La Flamme, from Victoria University's School Biological Sciences, said the development gave her "cautious hope for an interim measure" to fight the virus till a vaccination could be developed.

But the process involved introducing antibodies to a patient but these antibodies tended to be very specific.

She described it as US versus English spelling. People could tell the difference between the two but, if there was any variation in the virus, the introduced antibodies would not recognise it.

Vaccinations were superior as they taught the body to fight the virus on its own.

The introduced antibodies would only be effective for a month or two, as opposed to a vaccine's long-lasting effectiveness. They were costly and time-consuming to produce and needed lengthy trials, she said.

But they had been used effectively in the past. Before a hepatitis A vaccination, a similar system of transferring protective antibodies (this time from healthy people, not lab-produced) was used and it was highly-effective for short-term protection for those at greatest risk.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there was no current cure nor vaccine for coronavirus and people should continue to follow advice on hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing, staying at home, and staying away from others if unwell. People should also try to sleep and eat well, and be active, within level four constraints.

Otago University biochemistry professor Kurt Krause said antibody treatments were booming around the world and he was cautiously optimistic about their use for covid-19. However, research took time and Glanville was not the only one doing similar work.

"There's a long way to go from having a tight-binding antibody to having a treatment. You have to test it directly against the virus, then you have to test it in people to make sure it's not toxic. You also have to make sure you can produce enough of it and that it's able to be delivered as a therapy. So there's a lot of stuff to do.

"So I would say it is great. I'm excited about this guy's stuff, but there's a long way to go."

Graeme Blanchard, a pharmacist in Waitangirua, Porirua, said the development "sounds amazing" and, if realised, would be outstanding.

He described it as a boost to the immune system to fight off the virus and a stop-gap measure till a vaccine was developed.

Centivax, a spinoff of Glanville organisation Distributed Bio, which featured in Pandemic, said its work resulted in a "panel of ultra-high affinity therapeutic antibodies to neutralise Sars-CoV-2 (the virus behind COVID-19)".

It believed that national governments should pay for the cure to reach the world "but this is a crisis and we need to move fast" it said in calling for crowd-funding.

Glanville, a repeat Gates Foundation/Stanford University Computational and Systems Immunology Grant Recipient, is the co-founder, of Distributed Bio.

Helen Petousis-Harris, from Auckland University medical and health sciences faculty, said Glanville seemed highly credible, with credible backing and research.

Some of the techniques he was using were not new and had been shown to work on other diseases.

