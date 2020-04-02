Coronavirus: GP blasts health officials for raising expectations around testing

Dr Caroline McElnay, director of public health, says there will be an increase in testing.

A doctor is criticising the Government for raising public expectations around coronavirus testing, while his practice is without swabs and or flu vaccines.

It comes as healthcare workers say tests are being withheld because of limited supply, despite the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's insisting clinicians have both the resources and permission to test.

Stephen Brown, clinical director at North Canterbury's Durham Health, said in open letter on Wednesday his more than 10,000 enrolled patients did not need "strong messages" from the Government and Ministry of Health telling them they "must come and see us" for services the clinic could not provide.

The laboratory would only give his practice a limited number of test swabs, he said, "nowhere near enough to satisfy the demand".

"We are not testing patients who are not well and we are following all the published guidelines. We are not stockpiling them – we don't have any."

People are now considered suspect cases if they have a fever and/or any acute respiratory infection with symptoms including a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath. Previously, to meet the case definition people had to have been overseas or come into contact with a confirmed or suspected case.

Priority groups now include essential workers, aged-care home residents and students in university halls.

The Ministry of Health stresses that even if they are not tested, probable cases should reduce contact with others until 48 hours after symptoms disappear and at least 10 days after symptoms first appear.

Brown said the practice had also ordered influenza vaccines, but none have arrived.

"We are now spending vast amounts of time fielding phone calls from irate patients who expect us to be able to deliver this vaccine, which we cannot."

He asked for political leaders to ensure the systems and supplies were in place before speaking to the community.

"Please give us the courtesy of preparing us for new services before you raise public expectations that we can deliver them."

CDHB Covid-19 incident controller Dan Coward said there were about 10,000 unused swabs in the CDHB region, and the health board had access to more swabs from the national supply.

Canterbury Health Laboratories (where swabs are distributed from and then tested in Canterbury) had enough swabs for the amount of testing they were receiving daily, he said.

Dr Sue Nightingale, the DHB's Covid-19 incident controller, said prior to the updated case definition, swabs were prioritised to testing centres, urgent care practices and some larger and rural practices.

As a result of the change in case definition, swabs were being distributed on Thursday to general practice teams collecting Covid-19 samples, she said. Further distributions are also scheduled.

Swabs are being manufactured in New Zealand and imported from China.



A ministry spokesman said there were about 30,000 test kits in labs, with another 30,000 in the country but not yet at labs.

Within the next week, there would be enough to do 80,000 to 100,000 tests, with the extra supplies coming from four global suppliers.

Brown's concern was backed up by a Christchurch GP, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity.

The GP, who works at a practice with more than 5000 enrolled patients, said they had only been given one swab to test for coronavirus, which has already been used.

"They just don't have enough swabs to say anybody with a runny nose or sore throat or fever or cough can get a test, because if they did that we'd run out of swabs in less than a week, I'd imagine."

The GP said most medical centres were set up well enough to do testing from their car parks, if they were given enough swabs.

She recently had a patient who did not meet the specific criteria but due to his history, where he had been and who the number of people he had contact with she wanted to get him swabbed.

"I referred with all of those criteria listed and they just bounced it back and declined it."

The GP said the mixed messages around testing was "compounding" fear for people all over the country already frightened about what was happening.

Coward said the CDHB was working to provide clear communication around what the updated ministry testing guidelines meant for collection and testing in Canterbury.

Responding to claims some used swabs were not being tested by the labs, he said only four samples received by the Canterbury lab had not been tested.

One was due to a mismatched label on the sample, one was cancelled by the clinician who ordered it, and two were not tested after consulting with the assessment centre team who collected the swabs.

As an example, one day recently saw the lab receive 88 samples that did not meet the ministry guidelines, but were all still tested that day – and were all negative, Coward said.

In Wellington, Onslow Medical Centre partner Dr Shane Dunphy said the Johnsonville practice had swabbed around seven patients on Wednesday.

He was pleased the criteria for testing had been extended but said it would have been a difficult decision.

Dunphy was not worried about running out of swabs or protective equipment.

He believed the Ministry of Health was doing "a really good job".

"I think they have made the best out of a difficult situation. Everyone is doing their best to keep New Zealanders informed."