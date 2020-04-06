Coronavirus: Queenstown lockdown baby born in a four-star hotel

Baby Noah Palmer Low was born in a 4-star Queenstown hotel during the Covid-19 lockdown.

When baby Noah Palmer Low could not be born in Queenstown's hospital due to the coronavirus lockdown, he instead arrived in a four-star hotel.

Maternity services at Lakes District Hospital were moved to a nearby dental clinic last week after two nurses tested positive for coronavirus.

Midwives then arranged for space at the nearby Ramada Hotel for mothers to use during labour because there was no shower at the dental clinic.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Micha Palmer and Nate Low with baby Noah who was born in a 4-star Queenstown hotel on Friday.

Micha Palmer was the first mother to take up the opportunity after her birth plans were "thrown up in the air" due to the lockdown.

Palmer and partner Nate Low had recently moved from Queenstown to Cromwell, 60 kilometres away, but intended to keep their midwife and Queenstown birth plan for their first child.

1 NEWS Lakes District Hospital was closed when a second nurse tested positive for the coronavirus.

They understood changes had been made at Lakes District Hospital, but Palmer was not sure where she wanted to be for the birth right until she went into labour on Thursday afternoon.

"I like the idea of having somewhere that looked like a medical unit because that makes you feel safe but the Ramada had so much space."

After arriving at the hotel they found themselves in a three-bedroom apartment with plenty of room to walk around.

"It was very chilled – quite a homely vibe," she said.

Noah was born at the hotel at 4am on Friday weighing 3.86 kilograms, the same day Palmer's grandad died.

The family shifted to the dental clinic, where checks could be done, later that morning before heading home.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Noah arrived on Friday morning weighing 3.86 kilograms.

Palmer said it was an unusual situation but would provide a good story for Noah when he was older.

They were very grateful to the midwives who helped them in the unusual circumstances.

Midwife Mikkayla Godfrey said the main concern was for Palmer to feel comfortable, safe and supported.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Maternity services were moved from Lakes District Hospital, in Queenstown, after two nurses tested positive for Covid-19.

"At the end of the day the baby's going to come and you deal with that whereever you are."

About a third of pregnant women in Queenstown gave birth in the resort each year – about 75. The rest travelled to base hospitals such as Southland and Dunedin.