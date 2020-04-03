Coronavirus: one new case in Marlborough, two in Nelson

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced in the region on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases across the top of the South to 30.

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced in Nelson/Marlborough on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases across the top of the South to 30.

Nelson recorded two new cases, a man and woman in their 20s, while a woman in her 40s tested positive in Marlborough.

Marlborough now has 10 confirmed cases and one probable case, while Nelson stands at 17 confirmed cases and two probable.

It is the first time in more than a week Marlborough has had a new case confirmed, while Nelson had five cases announced on Thursday.

All cases are travel related, with the two Nelson cases having recently travelled to the United States. Details have not been given for the case in Marlborough.

A patient who was previously in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at Nelson Hospital remained in hospital, but was no longer in ICU and no longer needed a ventilator.

Nelson Marlborough Health said the patient in Wairau Hospital was discharged on Friday.

The other patients were all in isolation at home, and nine people had recovered from Covid-19 in the region (included as part of the total cases).

At the Nelson assessment centres, 501 people had been assessed since March 24, and 176 tested for Covid-19. On Thursday, 92 were assessed and 36 had swabs taken.

Since March 24, 284 people had been assessed and 97 swabs taken at the Blenheim centre. On Thursday, 52 people were assessed and 14 swabs taken.

The new cases were among 71 new cases announced in New Zealand on Friday, bringing the nation's tally to 868. The death toll remained at one, with 13 people in hospital across the country, one stable in ICU.

103 people have now recovered from the virus. A person is defined as recovered if they have been without symptoms for 48 hours.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand had added to its testing capacity, conducting a record number of 3446 tests on Thursday. Labs had the capacity to perform 5000 tests a day.

Two clusters were identified in Marlborough on Tuesday - one at Alzheimers Marlborough and another at RNZAF Base Woodbourne - but both were removed from the ministry website on Wednesday and were no longer considered "significant clusters".

The case definition required for Covid-19 tests was expanded on Wednesday, now for anyone with respiratory symptoms consistent with Covid-19, regardless of travel history or contact with a confirmed case.

A community-based assessment centre (CBAC) was opened last month at the former Suburban Club building at 168 Tahunanui Drive, open 9am to 6pm daily.

There was a queue of cars outside the Tahunanui centre on Thursday morning, with people waiting to be screened when the centre opened.

A second community-based assessment centre to screen people for Covid-19 was opened in Toi Toi, Nelson on Monday. Anyone who needed testing would be transferred to the Tahunanui centre.

In Blenheim, a CBAC is located at the old netball pavilion off Horton Park, at 29b Redwood Street, Blenheim, open 9am until 6pm, seven days a week.

Swabs are sent to Southern Community Laboratories in Dunedin and a result will usually be available within 48 hours. A person who has been tested will be contacted by their GP for test results.