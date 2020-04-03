Coronavirus: Christchurch lonely in lockdown - but only on the streets

Stuff took to the air to get a fresh perspective of Christchurch's usually bustling spots.

At New Brighton Pier waves wash on to a deserted beach. A lone figure can be seen sitting on a bench likely just enjoying some fresh air before having to head back to bunker down indoors.

Cashel St in the central city, usually bustling with shoppers, tourists and workers grabbing lunch, today looks lifeless. Like a deserted movie set after shooting has wrapped and the trailers have gone - resembling a real town, but not quite.

It is Christchurch during the coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Christchurch's Hagley Park netball courts are jam-packed in winter, but not during level 4 restrictions.

Sitting outside the Christchurch justice and emergency services precinct, a man takes a deep drag of his cigarette allowing the smoke to fill his lungs before releasing it from under the bandanna covering his face.

It is his own flame-print barrier against an unforeseen pandemic that's turned this city into a ghost town.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A near-empty Oxford Tce in central Christchurch.

GT, or Grunter as he is known in gang circles, strikes up a conversation with the photographer walking past capturing the empty Christchurch streets. He keeps an appropriate social distance, smoking his cigarette through a specially made hole in his bandanna.

GT has been a member of the Nomads gang since he was 16. He has seen some crazy things, but never anything like this.

A jogger runs on an empty sidewalk, past shop-windows showing clothes they can't sell and restaurant menus listing dishes they can't serve.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF New Brighton pier is usually bustling.

But behind closed doors the warmth and solidarity of Christchurch's residents deliver a strong contrast to the empty streets outside.

Families are having long-overdue telephone conversations and neighbours are sharing recipes for lockdown treats. Fitness groups are continuing their workouts remotely cheering each other on through their screens, while mothers swap advice on keeping the kids occupied.

Communities are sharing their worries and fears, but also their laughs and gratitude. That's the great thing about lockdown, it gives you more than enough time to count your blessings.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Christchurch's Washington Way skate park without a rider in sight.

There is still a lot of heart in this ghost town.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Few signs of life at the corner of High St and Cashel St in Christchurch at lunchtime.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Many buses are parked up at the Red Bus depot on Ferry Rd.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF GT, a member of the Nomads gang since he was 16, has a cigarette through his face mask on the first day of coronavirus lockdown.