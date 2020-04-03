Coronavirus: Health Minister David Clark apologises to the prime minister for lockdown mountain bike ride

More than 3,000 tests for Covid-19 were done on Friday, more than any other day, but Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the capacity is there to do more than 5,000 per day.

Health Minister David Clark has apologised to the prime minister for going on a Thursday afternoon mountain bike ride, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in a statement on Friday afternoon, said she spoke with Clark on Thursday evening and he offered an apology.

"It's my expectation that ministers set the standards we are asking New Zealanders to follow," she said.

"People can go outside to get fresh air and drive short distances if needed, but we have asked people to avoid activities where there is a higher risk of injury, and the minister should have followed that guidance."

SUPPLIED A photograph taken of Health Minister David Clark's van at the carpark of a Dunedin mountain bike park, on Thursday April 2, a week into a full scale lockdown of New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Health Minister drives to local park to ride his mountain bike, amid coronavirus lockdown

* Rural medical staff contract virus

* Essential at work, shunned at home

* Helping children through lockdown

Kiwis have been ordered to stay at home for a four-week lockdown — a severe measure hoped to break the community transmission of Covid-19 — but there has been considerable confusion about the type of exercise permitted, and how far people can drive to exercise.

Clark on Thursday confirmed to Stuff he had driven two kilometres from his Dunedin home to ride an mountain bike trail, between video conferences that afternoon.

"This was my only chance to get out for some exercise in daylight hours ... The track itself is not challenging, and is widely used by families and foot-traffic. I know that now is not the time for people to be engaging in higher-risk exercise activities," he said in a statement.

"I don't want to give anyone the perception that I take these matters lightly. This is a reminder to me to think carefully about how best to fit some exercise into my new-normal routine."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Health Minister David Clark said his Thursday afternoon trip to a mountain bike park was part of modelling a "healthy behaviour".

Clark declined an interview request on Friday, but in a further statement acknowledged that, while he would usual cycle on gravel tracks for exercise, "these are not usual times".

"Even though I deliberately opted for an easy, local track, on reflection I realise I should have chosen a better option such as walking, running, or cycling on the flat," he said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, at a Friday press conference, said any physical activity should be conducted safely and locally during the lockdown.

"I think anyone who is undertaking physical activity, which is important for both mental and physical wellbeing — and you've heard me say here before I think cycling in particular is a great activity — I think anyone should do so safely and locally," he said

A source, who declined to be named, sent Stuff a photo of a Toyota Hiace van marked with Clark's face parked at the mountain bike park, concerned the minister was breaching lockdown.

"I was horrified to see the minister's car parked at at the normally busy local mountain bike trail carpark ... There were no other cars there and I wondered what 'essential business' was being done. Are ministers and their families above the law?," the source said.

The official Covid-19 website says private vehicles should be used for essential purposes, and does not mention using vehicles to travel short distances for exercise.

But Ardern and senior government officials, including Police Commissioner Mike Bush, have said driving very locally to visit a park was acceptable.

"There are some people who not near an area where they can safely walk or they can safely get fresh air, so we do accept that people will make short-distance journeys," Ardern said on Tuesday.

"I just ask people to think about the risk. And it's not a hypothetical — we have seen cases — if you have an accident, if you have a breakdown, if anything like that happens, it exposes the people around you."

Risk has become a determining factor when considering what exercise is permissible. Surfing has been deemed unacceptable, for the concern a surfer would require rescuing and risk transmitting the virus to emergency responders.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black has said: "Ask yourself that question: should I be somewhere where I might need help and someone will have to come in and rescue me".

For this reason mountain bike parks have been closed in Auckland, Wellington, and Nelson for the duration of the lockdown.

Mountain Bike New Zealand has advised cyclists not to drive their cars to bike parks, and to ride easier trails nearby their homes. And Bloomfield has previously spoken in support of cycling.

"Cycling is great, and, yes, you might want to go further—and stay in your bubble. Don't go racing off the side of the track and injuring yourself while you're trying to keep two metres distance," he said a week ago.

THE OFFICIAL ADVICE

"You can go for a walk, run or bike ride ... Do not go hunting or hiking, and especially not on overnight trips." - Covid-19 website

"You may use a private vehicle to get food or medicine ... Personal walks and other active travel like biking is fine, provided you follow the 2-metre physical distancing requirements." - Covid-19 website



"Cycling is great, and, yes, you might want to go further—and stay in your bubble. Don't go racing off the side of the track and injuring yourself while you're trying to keep two metres distance, because bikers tend to pass fairly quickly. But look, I think, as Sarah says, it's a matter of judgment." - Dr Ashley Bloomfield, March 27



"Ask yourself that question: should I be somewhere where I might need help and someone will have to come in and rescue me," - Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black, March 27

"You've heard the Prime Minister say "Keep it local", absolutely. Don't be driving willy-nilly all over town—for me, it's about if it's nearby, if it's for exercise, that's OK ... Absolutely — nearby, very local, but for the right reason. But let's not forget, this is about staying home so you stay alive; that's the principle," - Police Commissioner Mike Bush, March 26

"As we've always said, stay local. And, by and large, you know, our preference, of course, would be people just stepping outside of their home and making the most of their local community. I accept, though, there are some people who not near an area where they can safely walk or they can safely get fresh air, so we do accept that people will make short-distance journeys ... Again, I just ask people to think about the risk. And it's not a hypothetical — we have seen cases — if you have an accident, if you have a breakdown, if anything like that happens, it exposes the people around you," - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, March 31