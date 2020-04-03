Is it time to declare a rāhui over Aotearoa NZ?

Here are some useful te reo Māori words to use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Māori leaders are working to ensure high risk groups are not forgotten in the coronavirus response - and considering kupu Māori (words) such as rāhui is a key part of that. ​

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission has been translating Covid-19 policy documents and creating a list of words to use during the coronavirus crisis.

Tumuaki (Chief Executive) Ngahiwi Apanui said the correct te reo Māori term for coronavirus was mate korona, not mate karauna, as some had been using.

Another word gaining popularity during the mate korona crisis is the word rāhui, a ritual prohibition set for a period of time. The use of rāhui is being modified by people to use for various activities during the lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Mate Corona: Full coverage

* New pandemic Māori group established

* Coronavirus could be deadlier for the poor, Māori and Pacific people

* $56.5m to be spent on Māori coronavirus response package

* Traditional Māori funeral practices should stop, warn health experts

TE TAURA WHIRI I TE REO MĀORI Te Taura Whiri Tumuaki Ngahiwi Apanui said his organisation has been trying to engage with Crown entities and the public through its translations and use of Māori terms, not only to communicate with Māori but to ensure Māori are not forgotten in the Covid-19 response.

Could lockdown be rāhui?

Traditionally, rāhui is set down by someone of rank in an area, restricting people from using the area until the rāhui is lifted.

Most people were familiar with a rāhui or ban on activities in an area where someone had drowned or died, said Apanui. For example rāhui was set down in the Whakaari/White Island aftermath in 2019.

Rāhui has been placed on land areas and waterways that may have been polluted or disturbed. It is used for various fish and shellfish species if they've been overfished or contaminated in an area.

"It means those things are prohibited," said Apanui. "Some would say they're made tapu that's why you can't touch them."

Apanui said the Prime Minister had the mana to declare a rāhui across the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I think the Prime Minister has mana with our people," said Apanui.

"She has the mana to decide whether to put a rāhui on the country. I think it would be nice to see the Māori MPs up there supporting her as well."

Apanui isn't convinced the current national situation matches the practice of rāhui.

"If we went into total lockdown and we were stuck in our houses I would agree to the use of the word rāhui. Because everything outside your house has become prohibited. You can't step outside your house," said Apanui.

"At the moment we're allowed to, it's a shutdown rather than a total lockdown."

He said the Prime Minister has put Aotearoa New Zealand into noho taratahi (self-isolation) and taratahi (quarantine).

"Those are the two terms I would use instead of rāhui," said Apanui.

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi leader Ngahiwi Tomoana is working on a plan for everyone living in his tribal area, from Mahia to Wairarapa, to understand how to use rāhui during Covid-19.

He believes the Prime Minister could place a rāhui across Aotearoa New Zealand, but would need the support of her Māori advisors to do it.

"She should ask, rather than say we're going to have a rāhui without her Cabinet or colleagues knowing nothing about it."

Tomoana said there was a practical purpose to a rāhui rather than just using the word. For example, after a drowning, a rāhui would stay in place for a few days.

"It usually goes for three or four days, so the fish will eat the body and purge it," said Tomoana.

Many iwi including Ngāti Kahungunu and Māori organisations are drawing from history to deal with the mate corona (coronavirus).

Lessons from history

Apanui said the work by Te Taura Whiri to engage with Crown entities and the public through its translations and use of Māori terms was not only to communicate with Māori but to ensure Māori are not forgotten in the Covid-19 response.

"Because the initial response hasn't considered those groups," said Apanui. "We really need to make sure we learn from past pandemics about who the most high risk groups are.

"Those high risk groups are minorities."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Could Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declare a rāhui across the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand?

Tomoana said, two hundred years ago, when other iwi procured muskets and invaded lands, slaughtering many along their destructive path, Ngāti Kahungunu retreated to Mahia.

"We put a rāhui around all of Heretaunga (Hastings), Wairarapa right through to Wairoa," said Tomoana.

"At that time we had all the different iwi here squatting on our whenua until we were strong enough to chase them back. We lifted the rāhui once we took our land back."

EMILY HENDERY Ngāti Kahungunu iwi leader Ngahiwi Tomoana believes the Prime Minister could place a rāhui across Aotearoa New Zealand. But she needs the support of her Māori advisors to do it.

One hundred years ago, during the flu epidemic after World War I, the iwi placed rāhui around all of their marae. "There was only one family allowed to stay on each marae and that whānau buried the bodies."

Although, there has been public criticism on social media about the lack of support coming from different iwi, Tomoana said iwi were working on plans to help their people, including how individuals and whānau could use rāhui.

Some iwi have set up roadblocks to keep non-residents out of their communities. Hapū across the country have closed their marae, so no one can use them.

"We're going to prescribe how, when, why you have rāhui and options with rāhui," said Tomoana.

"We're not precious about it. It's for non-Māori too. They just need to inquire from their local taiwhenua or marae how they invoke it."

Tomoana was encouraging other iwi and Māori groups to post up advisory positions around rāhui too.

"We're urging whānau to put rāhui on themselves," said Tomoana. "Just by announcing it, putting a pānui (notice) out on the gate or letterbox."