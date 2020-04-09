Do any existing treatments stack up in the fight against Covid-19?

From a century-old technique using plasma from recovered patients, to a much-hyped malaria drug, scientists are investigating whether existing treatments could fight Covid-19. Nikki Macdonald examines some of the options.

▪ Hydroxychloroquine

The hype: You've probably heard Donald Trump talking up malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for Covid-19. His apparent endorsement spurred such a demand spike in the United States that there was none left for patients who need the drug to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Reports have also emerged of doctors stockpiling the drug for their families, and one man died after he ate aquarium cleaner chloroquine phosphate, in the hope it would protect against the disease.

The evidence: Synthesized in 1934, chloroquine became a major antimalarial drug after World War II. While it has been shown to prevent viruses reproducing in test tubes, that has largely not translated into success in animals and humans. When trialled against chinkungunya virus, patients given chloroquine actually did worse.

Four studies have so far trialled chloroquine and its derivatives against Covid-19. The results have been mixed. Two small French studies found patients given hydroxychloroquine cleared the virus and were quickly discharged from hospital. The patients given antibiotic azithromycin with hydroxychloroquine did better. However, scientists have raised serious concerns about the research's design and credibility (see below).

A Shanghai study of 30 patients found those treated with hydroxychloroquine did not do significantly better than those who didn't receive the drug.

The latest study of 62 patients, released at the end of March, came from a university hospital in Wuhan, China, where the disease originated. It found patients treated with hydroxychloroquine recovered more quickly, and those with pneumonia improved more than the control group. However, two out of 31 patients suffered mild adverse reactions to the drug. Possible side-effects include eye problems and irregular heart rhythms.

MARK MORAN/AP Donald Trump has hyped hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for Covid-19, but the clinical trials jury is still out.

What the experts say: Auckland University associate professor of medicine and pathology Mark Thomas says there's no good clinical evidence yet that hydroxychloroquine works against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. While the two French studies showed treated patients cleared the virus, there was no untreated control group to compare them to, so there's no knowing whether they would have improved anyway.

Otago University biochemistry professor Kurt Krause says the French studies raise numerous red flags. About half the patients had only mild, cold-like symptoms, so would likely have recovered well anyway; there was no proper control group; and some patients dropped out for unclear reasons.

While adding antibiotic azithromycin might seem odd (antibiotics kill bacteria not viruses), it's not completely wacky as the drug could help prevent complications from bacterial pneumonia. Azithromycin might also have some antiviral properties. It has been shown in the test tube to stimulate production of interferon, which blocks viruses from replicating.

NZPA/Roche supplied The Health Ministry dumped almost 1.5 million doses of expired anti-flu drug tamiflu after just a fraction of the national stockpile was used during the 2009 swine-flu pandemic.

The Wuhan study looks promising, but has not yet been peer-reviewed, Krause says.

New Zealand intensive care units are participating in a global trial of hydroxychloroquine and HIV drug Kaletra, given both separately and together. No patients have yet been recruited here. Another trial, which would test the drug in less sick patients, is awaiting approval.

Australians doctors are also investigating whether hydroxychloroquine could prevent health workers getting Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Auckland University pathology professor Mark Thomas says New Zealand should not stockpile hydroxychloroquine until its benefits are clinically proven.

While some New Zealand doctors have reported increasing requests for hydroxychloroquine, Arthritis New Zealand has had no reports of lupus patients missing out.

On March 24, Pharmac said it would fund hydroxychloroquine only for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and malaria. Director of operations Lisa Williams says its supplier has enough stocks for existing patients and DHBs will order their own for clinical trials.

Pharmac has seen a spike in demand for azithromycin, but it's not in short supply.

SUPPLIED Otago University biochemistry professor Kurt Krause says all treatment decisions must be based on evidence not hype.

While some American states, such as New York, are stockpiling hydroxychloroquine, Thomas says New Zealand should wait to see what the controlled clinical trials say.

"If the study showed it was helpful, it would be good to have some hydroxychloroquine available. If it shows it's not helpful, then we've wasted the money. So in the meantime, no, we shouldn't be stockpiling hydroxychloroquine."

Krause says all decisions must be driven by evidence, not hype.

"If it turns out that azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine eradicate coronavirus, I will be the first one to cheer. That would be a crazy result, but wow, that would be amazing. We just have to dispassionately follow the science in order to get it right."

iSTOCK Remdesivir was found to prevent Mers in rhesus monkeys.

​POLYMERASE INHIBITORS (direct antiviral drugs)

As Krause explains it, the first thing a virus wants to do is hijack cells and convince them to make more virus. To do that, it needs an enzyme called a polymerase, which helps replicate its RNA, or the virus blueprint. So one way to prevent a virus taking hold is to develop drugs called polymerase inhibitors that block those enzymes.

▪ Remdesivir

​The hype: In March, World Health Organisation assistant director-general Bruce Aylward singled out remdesivir as the one drug WHO believed could work against Covid-19.

The evidence: Originally developed to combat Ebola, remdesivir is still an experimental drug. It failed as an Ebola treatment, but has shown promise for coronaviruses, including one affecting cats, called feline infectious peritonitis.

Eric Risberg Gilead's experimental Ebola drug remdesivir has been singled out by WHO as the most likely treatment against Covid-19.

Recent research found it prevented rhesus monkeys from getting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (also caused by a coronavirus) and it improved the condition of monkeys already infected.

What the experts say: Krause says remdesivir looks good in the test tube, but its effectiveness in humans won't be known until results from a Chinese trial come out later this month.

As it's given intravenously, remdesivir would not be a practical treatment for all Covid-19 patients. However, an oral pirated version is available on China's black market, so it might be able to be turned into a pill.

▪ Favipiravir (Avigan)

The hype: In March, a Chinese official reported an 80-patient trial had found favipiravir "very effective" in treating Covid-19.

The evidence: Favipiravir was developed in Japan by a Fujifilm subsidiary, as a flu treatment. The trial in Shenzhen, China, found patients treated with favipiravir cleared the virus after four days, compared with 11 days for untreated patients. They also had fewer days of fever and lung improvements in 90 per cent of patients.

What the experts say: While Krause says the reported results look good, infectious disease doctors are waiting on full trial reports from China.

Favipiravir is an oral drug and relatively easy to make, giving it huge potential. However, it was rejected as a routine flu drug because of concerns it could cause damage to foetuses.

"I'm keeping a close eye on that one, thinking that could be a real game-changer," Krause says.

▪ Galidesivir

​The evidence: Invented by scientists at Lower Hutt's Ferrier Institute, Galidesivir has been shown to improve survival in patients with Ebola, Zika, Marburg, and yellow fever. However, it is still experimental, having just completed safety trials (phase one of three).

What the experts say: In the test tube, it looks less effective than remdesivir, Krause says. However, there may still be interest in trialling it.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS Existing drugs are being tested around the world in the hope they will be effective against Covid-19.

PROTEASE INHIBITORS (HIV drugs)

After organising to get their nucleic acid copied, viruses start making proteins, which they need to make more virus particles. They typically make one mega-chain, which has to be chopped up to make more viruses. Proteases do that chopping, so if you can stop them working, you can prevent the virus replicating.

Several protease inhibitors were in development during the Sars and Mers outbreaks, but funding was cut when cases dropped off. As a result, coronavirus-specific protease inhibitors are likely to be further away than the polymerase inhibitors such as remdesivir, Krause says.

"If they hadn't pulled the plug, we would probably have protease inhibitors by now."

▪ Lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra)

The evidence: Developed as an anti-HIV drug, there were anecdotal reports during the Sars epidemic that patients given Kaletra did significantly better.

However, a Chinese trial reported in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in March found no significant benefits in patients with Covid-19.

What the experts say: Krause was puzzled that researchers were considering Kaletra as a potential Covid-19 treatment, as HIV proteases work completely differently.

While the NEJM trial looks pessimistic, that tested the drug late in the disease progression, whereas it had worked in Sars when given early on.

ANTIBODY TREATMENTS

Another way to stymie virus spread is to use or copy the antibodies the immune system makes to fight off the disease.

▪ Convalescent plasma

The evidence: When it comes to rebooting old treatments, convalescent plasma takes the cake. Used for about a century against diphtheria, the 1918 flu pandemic, measles and Ebola, it involves taking someone who has recovered from the disease, extracting the plasma part of the blood that contains the antibodies their immune system has produced, and transfusing them into someone who is sick.

A trial of five Covid-19 patients with severe pneumonia in Shenzhen, China, found they cleared the virus 12 days after transfusion and all recovered. However, there's no knowing whether they would have recovered anyway. Another trial is taking place in the US.

What the experts say: Otago University infectious diseases doctor Ayesha Verrall says convalescent plasma transfusions are an old idea that could work, but collecting donor plasma is cumbersome and time-consuming.

However, if successful in a few patients, it could allow doctors to identify antibodies that work against Covid-19 and treatments could then be made in the lab.

"You could use it to either make the antibodies synthetically, or the antibodies are giving us a clue about what parts of the virus we need to target with chemical drugs."

Antibody treatments are already used for some cancers and arthritis. The catch is the cost, which often runs into the tens of thousands.

Some antibody treatments are already being developed for Covid-19, including by scientist Jacob Glanville, star of Netflix documentary Pandemic. He says he has isolated five antibodies effective against Sars.

STUFF Experts hope new technology will allow a vaccine to be produced quickly and in large volumes.

VACCINES

The holy grail of pandemic control is prevention – stop the virus before it takes hold. Pandemic planning seems to take for granted that a vaccine will be developed to ward off Covid-19, with most experts estimating one could be ready in 12-18 months.

Auckland University vaccine specialist Helen Petousis-Harris says that would be breakneck speed in terms of vaccine history. Take the human papillomavirus vaccine – the link between the virus and cervical cancer was made in the 1980s, a possible vaccine approach was developed in the early 1990s, clinical trials started in the early 2000s, and the vaccine was finally licensed in 2006.

Nonetheless, she's optimistic it's possible. One of the best hopes for a speedy vaccine is a new kind of technology, called an RNA vaccine. While traditional vaccines contain a disease-specific trigger that teaches the immune system to recognise and react to that disease, RNA vaccines give the body the blueprint to create its own trigger. Because you don't have to make the trigger, the technology should be faster and easier to scale up. However, it's untested, so anything could go wrong.

Supplied Infectious diseases doctor Ayesha Verrall says while we should investigate possible treatments, public health responses are our best bet for now.

But there is one existing vaccine being investigated. The century-old Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis is best known for leaving a distinctive crown of pinpricks on the arms of those who receive it. But one study has suggested countries whose populations still receive the vaccine have lower death rates from Covid-19.

Petousis-Harris admits she was dubious when she first heard it as a possible option to combat Covid-19. However, because the jab is given in the skin rather than into muscle, it stays there for months and there is evidence it stimulates an ongoing immune response.

Verrall studied TB as part of her doctorate and says the BCG has been known to reduce deaths from measles and reduce respiratory infection. She has been talking to Netherlands collaborators who are conducting a trial.

"It's very weak evidence, but definitely a lead to follow up."

She's not pinning her hopes on a wonder-drug controlling the pandemic.

"What we know about Covid is that the public health measures of isolation of cases, chasing of contacts, and social distancing – we know that works. So in my view, that's where I'm putting my emphasis."