University of Otago cuts off student-run Critic magazine over coronavirus article

The University of Otago has cut ties with its student-run magazine Critic, a decision the magazine's editor says is "unfair".

The move comes after the publication of an opinion piece entitled 'University f.... up covid response', which the higher education body deemed untruthful, unfair, inaccurate and mean-spirited.

The article, which was published without giving the university a right of reply, reportedly came after the university requested the publication's help to educate its students on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Critic was slow in helping us with the Covid-19 response to students. We really needed Critic's help weeks ago, and in this context it was hypocritical for an editorial to now criticise the University when Critic was sluggish to help us get important messages out to the very students they should care for," a statement from the university read.

Sinead Gill, the current editor of the publication, told Stuff the situation was "unfair", and that she felt "blindsided" by the decision. Her emails remained unanswered.

"[I'm] very disappointed that requests for clarification hadn't been answered."

The magazine issued a statement on social media responding to the university's decision.

Gill said the opinion piece was based on previous stories that sought out and included comment from the university, and as per their style and procedures, it wasn't necessary to seek additional comment.

She thought there may have been another reason for the separation.

"Really makes me question ... if this is the straw that's broken the camel's back, just after years of Critic criticising them, which is our whole [purpose]," Gill said.

The university's statement said staff had had "repeated demoralising experiences" with the magazine in recent months, and the work required to maintain the relationship with the publication wasn't a priority at this time.

"Our communications staff are now completely dedicated to the Covid-19 response. This includes helping the DHB and any other community groups that need support. We will continue to engage with the many media outlets who will report with accuracy and fairness."

However, Gill thought they were "on good terms" after recently sending an email thanking the marketing team and receiving a friendly phone call back.

The Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) president Jack Manning said he was saddened to hear of the university's approach.

"The Critic will no doubt continue to report on student centric matters, without university input", he said.

Any questions from Critic writers wouldn't receive a response, the statement explained, and individual students asking questions about the coronavirus pandemic would be responded to individually, rather than through the publication.

As per the government's ruling that magazines weren't an essential service during lockdown, Critic had moved online. Gill said it would continue to publish articles and reach out to the university for comment and clarification, but the decision meant their stories wouldn't be as balanced as they should be.

All of the university's advertisements had also been pulled from the magazine. Gill didn't see this as being a big issue for the time being, as the magazine wasn't printing during lockdown.

The statement explained that the welfare of students was more important at this time.

"We will review our decisions once the pandemic has eased."

After speaking with numerous past editors of the magazine, Gill noted that this appeared to be an unprecedented move.

"They don't understand that what they're unhappy with is our purpose ... [which is] to hold them to account."