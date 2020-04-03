Health minister's apology over non-essential drive is enough, minister Grant Robertson says

$4.8 billion has been paid out as part of the government's wage subsidy scheme in two weeks.

Health Minister David Clark failed to lead by example when heading out for a mountain bike ride during the lockdown, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says

Robertson, fronting a press conference in place of the prime minister on Friday, said Clark did not offer his resignation over the error.

"He understands that he needs to be leading by example, he didn't do that in this case, and that's why he has apologised," he said.

SUPPLIED A photograph taken of Health Minister David Clark's van at the carpark of a Dunedin mountain bike park, on Thursday April 2, a week into a full scale lockdown of New Zealand.

Clark on Thursday confirmed to Stuff he had driven two kilometres from his Dunedin home to ride an mountain bike trail, between video conferences that afternoon.

"Even though I deliberately opted for an easy, local track, on reflection I realise I should have chosen a better option such as walking, running, or cycling on the flat," Clark later said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson will front Friday's 3pm press conference. (File photo)

Robertson said Clark could perform this role from his Dunedin home, and did not need to be in Wellington.

"He's available to front anytime ... He has a young family, and we all have to understand at this time we're operating in a very different world. He's involved in every single cabinet and cabinet committee meeting.

"I certainly think it's important for the minister of health not to put himself in any risk ... We don't want the minister of health out mountain biking."

The apology could be taken on by all New Zealanders, Roberston said.

The finance minister also announced a soon-to-come law change to protect companies who face collapse due to the coronavirus crisis will be provided a "safe harbour".

He said the companies law would be rewritten to allow companies in strife to freeze their debts until they can being trading normally again, after the crisis passes.

This would be a temporary change to the law would provide certainty for companies during the lockdown period, he said.

"A safe harbour will help them keep trading rather than prematurely closing up," he said.

Robertson will hold the Friday press conferences going forward. Prime Minister will front the press on Sunday to Thursday, and there will be no press conference on Saturday.

On Friday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed health officials had counted 71 new cases of Covid-19 overnight, bringing the national total to 868.

Of these,103 had recovered.

This was fewer than the number of cases confirmed on Thursday, which was the biggest one day jump - 89 new cases.

Bloomfield warned that New Zealand - now a week into a severe lockdown - was yet to "flatten the curve" of the spreading virus.