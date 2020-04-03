Coronavirus: Covid-19 testing rates up but still lagging behind some countries

More than 3,000 tests for Covid-19 were done on Friday, more than any other day, but Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the capacity is there to do more than 5,000 per day.

New Zealand is trailing some countries on coronavirus tests per capita, but one of the world's most populated is really struggling.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced on Friday 3046 tests were completed on Thursday – the most in a single day – bringing total tests completed to 29,485.

The country was now capable of doing more than 5000 a day, he said, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern widened the criteria and demanded an increase in testing.

Jerome Delay/AP New Zealand has reached 6150 Covid-19 tests per million population. This figure is significantly more than some countries, but lags behind others.

According to ourworldindata.org, Germany has completed 11,127, while India – the world's second most populous country – sits at only 34 tests per million population.

The United States has completed 3469 tests per million, Britain 1897, South Korea 8184, Italy 9156 and Australia 4168.

A paper by Our World in Data researchers Joe Hasell, Max Roser and Esteban Ortiz-Ospina says more information is needed to show how the pandemic is progressing.

"Without data we cannot respond appropriately to the threat; neither as individuals nor as a society. Nor can we learn where countermeasures against the pandemic are working."

David Hecker/Getty A paper by Our World in Data researchers says more information is needed to show how the pandemic is progressing.

University of Otago, Christchurch infection specialist David Murdoch said comparing tests per capita was a "crude measure" because different countries had different testing criteria.

"We know in the UK you are only tested if you get into hospital, so they have tested a much smaller group. That is to do with a supply issue of consumables needed for tests," he said.

Community transmission was so out of control in some countries, testing everyone with symptoms was impossible, Murdoch said.

The United Kingdom had initially aimed for herd immunity, but changed its focus after the Covid-19 Response Team based at Imperial College in London warned 250,000 people would die as a result.

The British Government has now ordered a lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread. As at April 2, the country had 33,718 confirmed cases and 2921 deaths.

"The New Zealand Government is still going for an elimination strategy as as part of that it is working hard to identify cases and do contact tracing," Murdoch said.

Testing would let authorities know whether the sacrifices New Zealanders were making in isolating and physical distancing were working in reducing community transmission and eventually whether it had been eliminated altogether, he said.